Viral videos from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations show people pranking others using the buzzing sound of the Shahed-136 drone. The trend has sparked laughter online, even as tensions rise in West Asia. While many see it as harmless fun, the sound is linked to real conflict zones. The trend reflects both public awareness and region's uneasy calm

In the middle of rising tensions in West Asia, a strange but popular trend has taken over social media in Saudi Arabia and nearby Gulf countries. People are playing the buzzing sound of a drone on their phones to prank friends and family. The videos, widely shared on platforms like Instagram and X, show a similar pattern. A faint, moped-like buzzing sound fills the room. People suddenly panic, thinking a drone may be flying overhead. Some rush outside in fear. Moments later, they realise it is just a prank. The mood quickly changes from fear to laughter.

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This trend is now being called 'drone prank wars' online, with many users sharing their own versions.

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The viral clips have received mixed reactions online. Some users found the videos funny and praised the sense of humour.

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One user joked that “humour finds a way” even during tense times. Another said Saudis have an “amazing sense of humour”.

Others questioned the reactions seen in the videos. Some asked why people ran outside instead of staying indoors. A few comments also carried political opinions, linking the pranks to wider regional issues.

At the same time, some users from Saudi Arabia explained that people are trained to quickly report unusual sounds or threats. According to them, taking out phones is often the first step to record and report any possible danger.

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Why the drone sound is so familiar

The sound used in these pranks is not random. It closely matches the buzzing noise of the Shahed-136 drone, a type of drone used in modern warfare. This drone became widely known during the Russia-Ukraine war. Many people described its sound as similar to a small motorbike or moped. Over time, this unique sound became easy to recognise.

Because of constant news coverage, the sound has entered public awareness far beyond war zones. In the Gulf, it has now turned into a strange form of dark humour.

Humour hides deeper concerns

While the videos appear funny, they come at a serious time for the region. Tensions in West Asia have been rising, especially involving Iran and its regional role.

Saudi Arabia has recently shown signs of taking a stronger position on security issues. In the past, it often balanced between caution and diplomacy. Now, there are growing concerns about drone attacks and modern warfare tactics.

Drone technology is becoming a key part of conflicts today. This makes even a simple sound enough to trigger fear or alertness among people.

Claims about defence systems and daily life

Some social media users have also spoken about Saudi Arabia’s defence systems. They claim the country has one of the most advanced air defence networks in the region. One user said people in Saudi Arabia feel safe and continue their daily lives normally. According to them, families still meet, celebrate and go about their routines without fear.

Another user said the quick reaction seen in videos shows a high level of awareness among citizens.

These comments highlight a mix of confidence and caution among people living in the region.

Global voices add to the debate

The discussion has also drawn attention from global figures. US President Donald Trump has recently praised Gulf countries in public remarks. He highlighted their importance in countering Iran’s influence in the region. His comments have brought back debates about how global powers are involved in West Asia.

Many experts believe such statements could affect how tensions develop in the future.

A mix of fear, humour and reality

The drone prank trend shows a unique mix of emotions. On the surface, it is light-hearted and funny. But underneath, it reflects real fears linked to modern conflict. The fact that a simple buzzing sound can cause panic shows how deeply people are aware of current risks.

At the same time, the quick shift from fear to laughter shows how people use humour to cope with stress. As the situation in West Asia continues to evolve, such trends offer a small but telling glimpse into everyday life in the region.