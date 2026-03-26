Alireza Tangsiri was one of Iran’s most powerful naval commanders and a key figure in the country’s military strategy. He led the naval wing of Iran’s elite force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and was known for his strong and often aggressive stance against the United States and its allies.

Reports now say he has been killed in a strike in southern Iran, marking a major moment in the ongoing conflict in the region.

Reported killing in Bandar Abbas

According to an Israeli official, Tangsiri was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, a key port city located near the Strait of Hormuz. The area is one of the world’s most important routes for oil shipments.

IRGC Navy Brig. Gen. Alireza Tangsiri: In response to Khamenei Jr.:



“We will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, and we will deliver the harshest blows to the invading enemy.” pic.twitter.com/eSJmtgkqCL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 12, 2026

It is not yet clear whether the strike was carried out by Israel or the United States. Neither country has officially confirmed the attack, and Iran has not yet commented.

The lack of clear details has added to uncertainty, but the reported death is being seen as a major development in the ongoing war.