A viral baby Japanese macaque named Punch, who was rejected by his mother and found comfort in a toy, has now formed a close bond with another monkey, Momo-chan, at Japan's Ichikawa City Zoo. Their heartwarming friendship has become a viral sensation, sparking various reactions online.

At Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, the viral baby monkey named Punch has slowly found comfort and companionship after a difficult start to life. The Japanese macaque had previously received notice for clinging to a soft toy after being taken from his mother. Punch's narrative has taken a more positive turn, as he now spends the most of his time with another monkey named Momo-chan. Their friendship has already become a talking topic for many following his adventure.

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Punch was previously photographed cradling a stuffed orangutan toy for comfort when his mother rejected him. During his early days, the toy provided him with comfort. Things began to alter gradually once he met Momo-chan, a little older female macaque. The two were soon spotted playing together, sitting close together, and even having little loving moments that many online have dubbed "kisses."

A caption shared along with one of their videos read, “Exciting news! Recently, Punch found a girlfriend named Moe, and they have spent all their time together. Moe is a little older than Punch, but they are completely inseparable."

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Internet Reacts to Viral Video

As footage of Punch and Momo-chan circulated online, many people left comments. While some found the link endearing, others had conflicting feelings.

A commenter joked, "Punch found a girlfriend, and you are still single." Another person said, "She is only with him because he is famous."

Another user said, "She has excellent taste." He's the complete package: attractive, resilient, resourceful, capable of attaching to the caretaker and calming the monkey, and now a stunning female. I hope he won't shatter her heart. He's definitely appealing to everyone!"

Not everyone agreed with how the incident was portrayed. A remark read, "How ridiculous!! There was a baby yesterday! Today he has a girlfriend! Tomorrow is a wedding?! Stop humanising and commercialising that monkey!" 

Another user said, "Punch has been so lacking in genuine love that he is a little overzealous. I love this for them."