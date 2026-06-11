Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, former US President Donald Trump, and the US House Foreign Affairs Committee congratulate PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected PM, praising his leadership and India-Israel ties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. He praised his leadership for transforming India, strengthening India-Israel ties, and helping drive rapid economic growth and poverty reduction.

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In a video message, Netanyahu said, "My dear friend Narendra, congratulations on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. You've transformed India. You strengthened the bond between India and Israel. And you've earned the admiration of millions and millions around the world. Your leadership has propelled a nation of over 1.4 billion people into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world."

"You've also helped 250 million Indians escape poverty, and you continue in this noble mission. Our friendship and the bond between our two great nations have never been stronger. I look forward to seeing you again soon and to continue working together with you in the years ahead," he further said.

PM Modi has completed a continuous 4,399 days in office as Prime Minister, surpassing the record that was in the name of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. This achievement marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation.

US Leaders Extend Congratulations

Earlier, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs of the United States Congress also congratulated Prime Minister Modi and described India as a "critical partner in the Indo-Pacific" in a post on X. https://x.com/houseforeigngop/status/2064785821425635418?s=48

In a post on X, the official account for the House Committee on Foreign Affairs shared, "Congratulations to PM@narendramodi! India continues to be a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific."

US President Donald Trump also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heaped praise on him, calling him a "wise man". In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister - And a Great One he is! He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him! President DONALD J. TRUMP."