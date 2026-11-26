Senator Chris Van Hollen claims Trump's tariff and foreign policies caused a 6% hike in Thanksgiving dinner prices. Meanwhile, severe weather has forced the rescheduling of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and disrupted holiday travel.

Washington, DC [US], November 26 (ANI): US Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has blamed President Donald Trump’s military conflict with Iran and tariff policies for driving up holiday grocery prices, warning that American families are facing "sticker shock" at the Thanksgiving table this year. In a video message released ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Van Hollen cited findings from the American Farm Bureau Federation showing that the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner rose 6% compared to last year—the first annual increase since 2022.

"Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends. But this year, as people gather around their tables, too many Americans are experiencing sticker shock. Prices are going up and up and up," Van Hollen said. Pointing to rising costs across holiday staples, including milk, cranberries, and a 10% jump in the price of turkeys, the Maryland Democrat argued that the surge is a direct consequence of the White House's foreign and trade policies.

"And we know why this is happening. It's because of Trump's oil war in Iran that is driving up all of our prices. It's because of his tariff wars that are driving them up even further," he stated. Van Hollen also accused the President and his wealthy allies of being disconnected from the financial strain felt by ordinary households.

"And while everybody else has to deal with the fallout from these increased prices, Donald Trump and his billionaire buddies, they're sitting very pretty, sitting pretty in the White House or at Mar-a-Lago, talking about their ballrooms," he said. Referring to recent midterm election gains by Democrats, Van Hollen urged lawmakers to take action to ease the economic burden on consumers. "This is a time when we need to act on behalf of the American people. We had a big election day. Now it's time for us all to deliver. Let's get it done," he said, before wishing Americans a happy Thanksgiving.

This Thanksgiving working families are being squeezed tighter & tighter. Trump’s illegal tariff taxes & his illegal war have raised prices on every part of our Thanksgiving dinners. The American people made clear where they stand on Election Day. Now, it’s up to us to deliver. https://t.co/CDLspXlcXm — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 25, 2026

Meanwhile, New York City's iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday due to forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds, CNN reported, citing a city official. The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET on Saturday. Organisers of Philadelphia's parade have decided not to fly the balloons due to weather concerns. According to CNN, severe storms are affecting both the East and West coasts of the United States ahead of Thanksgiving, as more than 80 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

The East Coast could experience its highest water levels since Superstorm Sandy, while parts of Delaware and New Jersey face a significant risk of power outages due to strong winds. On the West Coast, coastal flooding continues to pose a serious concern. Powerful waves have already caused part of a pier in Pacifica, south of San Francisco, to collapse, while high tides have broken water-level records around San Diego, CNN reported. The weather has also raised concerns over air travel, with Southwest Airlines and United Airlines warning Thanksgiving Day passengers about possible disruptions in the Northeast. New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned of heavy rain, strong winds and possible coastal flooding across parts of the state ahead of Thanksgiving, urging residents to monitor local weather forecasts and exercise caution while travelling. (ANI)