Foreign ministers from Seychelles and Mauritius arrive in New Delhi for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting, focusing on regional cooperation, security, and India's MAHASAGAR vision for sustainable development in the Indian Ocean.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Seychelles' Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Barry Faure, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting. The Seychelles Foreign Minister landed in the national capital to participate in the high-level regional gathering scheduled for Friday, November 27. Extending a formal welcome to the visiting dignitary in a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the close maritime ties between the two nations. "Warm welcome to a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region! Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure, arrives in New Delhi to participate in the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting," the spokesperson stated.

Warm welcome to a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region! 🇮🇳🇸🇨 Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure, arrives in New Delhi to participate in the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting. #VisionMAHASAGAR #50yearsIndiaSeychelles https://t.co/wf6JsB4qwp — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2026

In a separate message marking the arrival of the Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation, Dhananjay Ramful, the MEA underscored the longstanding bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Port Louis. "Strengthening our enduring partnership with a close friend and valued partner in the Indian Ocean," Jaiswal posted, noting that "H.E. Mr. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation of Mauritius, arrives in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting."

Strengthening our enduring partnership with a close friend and valued partner in the Indian Ocean 🇮🇳🇲🇺 H.E. Mr. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation of Mauritius, arrives in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting. #VisionMAHASAGAR — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2026

India is hosting the 25th Council of Ministers Meeting under its 2025-2027 IORA chairship. Representatives from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners are converging in New Delhi to review regional cooperation frameworks and chart future policy priorities across the Indian Ocean Region. The 25th Council of Ministers Meeting will be preceded by the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) Meeting from November 25 to 26 in the national capital, according to the MEA.

The high-level gathering comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region and is expected to deliberate on the future policy direction of the association, review existing regional cooperation frameworks and identify new areas of collaboration. India's chairship of IORA for 2025-2027 is guided by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".The MEA said the New Delhi meeting would "underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development". The discussions will also reaffirm India's commitment to its MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), which aims to promote collective action for an open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order.

Several other foreign dignitaries are arriving in India between November 25 and 27 for the meeting. These include Somalia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar, Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan and Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. Representatives from Malaysia, the UAE, Australia and Indonesia are also expected to participate. The Council of Ministers is IORA's highest decision-making body and provides overall policy and strategic direction to the association, while the Committee of Senior Officials reviews the implementation of decisions taken by the Council and coordinates its work programmes. (ANI)