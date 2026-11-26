Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on their 18th anniversary, reaffirming Argentina's firm commitment to global counter-terrorism efforts and solidarity with India.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino, has expressed solidarity with the Indian government and its people on the 18th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, honouring the victims of the tragedy. In a message shared on Thursday, the envoy underscored Argentina's firm stance against terrorism and offered condolences for those killed in the November 26, 2008 assaults. "On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Nov 26, 2008, our thoughts are with the Indian Gov and Indian People honouring the innocent lives lost in that heinous atrocity," the Ambassador stated. Reaffirming bilateral support in the global fight against extremism, he concluded, "Always with Life and Against Terror - Argentina stands with India." On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Nov 26, 2008 our thoughts are with the Indian Gov and Indian People honoring the innocent lives lost in that heinous atrocity. Always with Life and Against Terror - Argentina stands with India. @MEAIndia @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @ArgentinaEnInd — Mariano Caucino (@CaucinoMariano) November 26, 2026

This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce. 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of 4 days. In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border. 18 members of the Indian police force and security personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty. 12 staff members of the Taj Hotel also lost their lives. The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack. The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)