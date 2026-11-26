Alleged private WhatsApp messages between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's CFO Colette Kress has taken social media by storm. The screenshots, which supposedly show Huang making an inappropriate request for intimacy, sparked widespread speculation about the senior executives. But there is a twist: the viral conversations are fabricated.

A set of alleged private WhatsApp messages between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has taken social media by storm. The screenshots, which supposedly show Huang making an inappropriate request for intimacy, sparked widespread speculation about the two senior executives. But there is a twist: the viral conversations are fabricated.

The screenshots began circulating online amid a turbulent period for Nvidia, following Huang's brief resignation as CEO and his dramatic return to the top position. With the company's leadership already under intense public scrutiny, the alleged private exchanges quickly attracted attention and were widely shared as though they were genuine.

However, a fact-check by Mashable found that the screenshots originated from @BrimsCR7, a parody account on X known for publishing satirical content and fictional quotes. Its profile explicitly identifies its posts as satire, not genuine news. There is no credible evidence that Huang and Kress exchanged the alleged messages.

NDTV also reported that the viral screenshots were fake, cautioning readers against treating the fabricated conversation as authentic.

The X account shared the claim with the caption: WhatsApp private messages between NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress and CEO Jensen Huang have reportedly surfaced online. https://t.co/ZZNeijYcir

— Brims (@BrimsCr7), November 24, 2026

However, the post has been deleted.

Why Did The Screenshots Gain Attention?

The timing of the viral post played a significant role in its spread. Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on November 12 following reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including claims involving a Chinese businesswoman and a subordinate at the company. These reports triggered questions about his leadership and Nvidia's corporate governance.

Following his departure, Nvidia appointed long-serving CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO. However, the leadership change did not last long. On November 23, Nvidia's board unanimously decided to reinstate Huang as president and CEO after discussions and consultations with senior US government officials. Kress subsequently returned to her CFO position.

The sudden leadership transition brought both executives into the spotlight, making the fabricated WhatsApp screenshots appear more believable to some social media users.

What Is Known About Jensen Huang And Colette Kress?

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has served as its CFO for more than 13 years. She has been instrumental in overseeing the company's finances during its transformation into one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

Despite their professional association and the temporary leadership transition, there are no credible reports establishing a romantic or inappropriate relationship between Huang and Kress.

The incident is another reminder of how parody posts can gain traction when they intersect with real corporate controversies. In this case, an invented WhatsApp conversation exploited Nvidia's leadership upheaval to create a sensational story that many users mistook for genuine private messages.