Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tashkent to discuss regional security concerns, particularly the situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation, The Khama Press news agency reported. The leaders focused on socio-economic coordination and addressing the security challenges posed by Afghanistan's ongoing instability.

Diplomatic Focus on Afghanistan's Stability

In a joint statement earlier this year, China and Central Asian leaders, including Uzbekistan, pledged to support a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, free from terrorism and drug trafficking. They vowed to collaborate in combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism in the region, as per the Khama Press news agency.

Wang Yi's visit to Uzbekistan was part of the Strategic Dialogue of Foreign Ministers before he continued to Tajikistan. While China and Central Asian nations maintain strong diplomatic and economic ties, both have refrained from recognising the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, citing concerns over extremism and terrorism.

The cautious approach by China and Central Asian countries highlights ongoing concerns over regional security and the threat of radicalisation. As these nations work together to stabilise the region, Afghanistan remains a central point of focus for all parties involved.

The Mirziyoyev-Wang meeting underscores the strategic importance of Central Asia's cooperation in addressing Afghanistan's challenges. Both nations aim to strengthen ties while managing the security risks posed by the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan, according to Khama Press news agency.

Natural Disasters Compound Instability

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has also been facing natural calamities, adding to the country's instability. Two days earlier, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 at a depth of 178 km. Earlier the same day, another tremor of magnitude 4.3 struck at a depth of 170 km.

Afghanistan was also hit by a powerful earthquake on November 4, which killed at least 27 people and injured 956 others, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar, spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Public Health. The tremor caused extensive damage, including to one of the country's most renowned mosques, CNN reported.

The combination of ongoing security concerns and repeated natural disasters continues to pose significant challenges for Afghanistan, making regional cooperation and humanitarian support increasingly crucial. (ANI)