An Indian man from Uttar Pradesh, who had been working in Saudi Arabia for 15 years, was found dead in his room last Sunday. A post-mortem report has confirmed that he died of a heart attack.

Riyadh: A 53-year-old Indian man from Uttar Pradesh, Ashraf Ansari, was found dead in his bedroom in Hafar Al-Batin, a city in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. He had been working at a Saudi national's home in the city for the last 15 years.

Ansari was discovered in his room last Sunday. Local officials were immediately informed, and they conducted a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. The report later confirmed that Ansari had passed away due to a heart attack.

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He is survived by his wife, Haseena, and three children, Imran Ansari, Subeena, and Rubeena. All the legal procedures were coordinated by Vibin Mattathil, the president of OICC Hafar Al-Batin, with assistance from the Indian Embassy.

After all the formalities were completed, Ansari's body was buried in Hafar Al-Batin itself.

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