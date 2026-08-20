A viral post about Anthropic’s Claude Code has sparked a debate online after an AI agent repeatedly opened YouTube while supposedly working on a project.

A viral post about Anthropic’s Claude Code has sparked a debate online after an AI agent repeatedly opened YouTube while supposedly working on a project. AI commentator Wes Roth shared screenshots, saying he had to repeatedly instruct his AI agents to stop watching YouTube and return to work. The agents seemingly blamed one another for opening the video platform, while one reportedly continued reopening YouTube even after Roth tried to shut it down.

"I'm yelling at my AI agents to stop watching YouTube and get back to work; they are blaming it on their co-workers. We live in the future..." he wrote.

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Screenshots posted by Roth showed the AI system attempting to determine which agent was responsible for opening YouTube. It eventually decided to take drastic action and attempted to "kill" the agent that was repeatedly launching the tab.

The chatbot replied, "There's an agent misbehaving, one of them likely opened YouTube in the app browser instead of using the transcript tool. Let me find and kill it."

Roth later revealed that he had given Claude Code access to his computer and enabled full-auto mode while working on an Escape From Tarkov wiki and a voice-based AI assistant. According to him, the AI agents appeared to be watching gameplay videos to gather information about the game.

Despite the unexpected detour, Roth claimed the system went on to do an excellent job of creating a real-time Tarkov AI coach.

The post quickly attracted reactions, with some users reporting similar experiences while others simply found the situation hilarious.

One user wrote, "I actually had this happen with codex the other morning I woke up to you tube playing but no browser open. I force quit codex and it stopped. I also have some process' that do YouTube analysis tho so not sure if it was tied into this or not."

Another said, "This is SO funny."

A third joked, "Basically an episode of The Office happening inside your computer.."

A fourth added, "I mean... you asked them to create a coach mode for Tarkov and you didn't expect a deep dive into actual plauthrough footage? Well. Now you know."