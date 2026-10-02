Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hailed passengers who intervened to stop a knife attack on a flydubai flight, announcing they will light a torch on Independence Day. The co-pilot, an Islamist radical, was subdued after attacking the captain.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday hailed the passengers who courageously intervened to subdue the co-pilot during the flydubai flight FZ1073 incident, announcing that they will light a torch of civic heroism on Israel's Independence Day. Meeting with Yaniv Hayun, Or Pardilov, Dr. Shota Musayev, and his wife Sigalit at his office in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Netanyahu heard their harrowing first-hand testimony about the mid-air struggle inside the flight deck to prevent the airliner from crashing.

'You Will Light a Torch of Civic Heroism'

"The entire world sees the Israeli heroism. You will light a torch of civic heroism on Independence Day," Prime Minister Netanyahu told the passengers, according to Israeli PMO, praising them for demonstrating supreme heroism, resourcefulness, and faith that prevented a huge disaster and saved many lives.

During the meeting, the passengers recounted the terrifying moments aboard the aircraft as they acted swiftly to restrain the Omani co-pilot following his knife attack on Indian Captain Smit Machchhar.

"We tied the stabbing pilot with the headphone cable. He was saying 'Kill me' – meaning that he failed at his mission and prefers to die," they told the Prime Minister.

Commending their quick thinking, Prime Minister Netanyahu urged Israeli citizens to draw inspiration from their bravery while remaining alert to potential threats during a period of heightened regional tension. "I urge the citizens of Israel to learn from you, to keep their eyes open and be vigilant. We are in a very sensitive time. There is an intent of our enemies to harm us," Prime Minister Netanyahu said, according to the PMO.

Co-Pilot Underwent 'Radical Islamist Indoctrination'

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu confirmed that the co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar on board the flydubai flight underwent radical Islamist indoctrination.

Speaking to Fox News, the Israeli PM said that the Pilot was currently being interrogated. Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation.

"The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

Netanyahu further revealed that from initial investigation it appeared that the Co-pilot was suicidal and was attempting to crash the plane. "They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane," Netanyahu told Fox and Friends.

Pilot Hailed for Preventing '9/11-Style Crash'

Earlier, Netanyahu had hailed the "tremendous act of heroism" by Captain Smit Machchhar, saying the seriously injured pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door while "fighting for his life", helping prevent what could have been another 9/11-style crash.

"I think what happened is a tremendous act of heroism that prevented another 9/11 style crash of an entire airplane," Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News, recalling the incident.

Netanyahu said the flight was heading from Dubai to Israel when one of the co-pilots attacked Machchhar.

The flight Flydubai FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the mid-air incident occurred. The pilot of the flight Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who stabbed him and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene.

The aircraft subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The captain is now out of danger and is under medical observation in Abu Dhabi.