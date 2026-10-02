India and Bulgaria have urged for the early implementation of the India-EU FTA, stating it will boost economic ties. The decision came during the Foreign Office Consultations, where both nations reviewed bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

India and Bulgaria have called for the early implementation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), emphasising that the pact will play a crucial role in significantly boosting economic and commercial engagement between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Push for FTA at Foreign Office Consultations

The emphasis on expediting the free trade pact came during the India-Bulgaria Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), co-chaired by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, and Christo Polendakov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria. Both the countries comprehensively reviewed the full spectrum of their bilateral relations, including cooperation in defence, artificial intelligence, trade, and space, during the latest round of the FOC.

In a post on social media platform X, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge co-chaired the India-Bulgaria Foreign Office Consultations with Mr. Christo Polendakov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria. They reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including political engagements, trade & investment, science & technology, AI, space, defence and people-to-people ties. Both sides emphasised on the early implementation of the India-EU FTA, which would contribute to further strengthening of economic ties."

“They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements

Earlier in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held high-level talks with Bulgarian leaders, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors and strengthening India's engagement with Bulgaria and the European Union.

In a post on X, following his meeting with Prime Minister Radev, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet PM Rumen Radev this afternoon in Bulgaria." He added that he had "conveyed the greetings of PM Narendra Modi to the Government and people of Bulgaria." Jaishankar highlighted growing opportunities in bilateral ties, stating that the discussions "highlighted our robust bilateral ties, recent opportunities created by the strengthening India-EU Strategic Partnership, and the imperative for closer India-Bulgaria cooperation to de-risk & diversify in an increasingly volatile world."

According to the Minister, the two sides discussed "deepening collaboration in trade & investment, pharma, semiconductors, AI, space, defence, mobility, tourism, and the creative entertainment industry" and also exchanged views on "regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Jaishankar also met Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to interact with FM Velislava Petrova-Chamova of Bulgaria this evening." The EAM noted that both sides "reviewed the full spectrum of India-Bulgaria relations and explored new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA negotiations conclusion, the Strategic & Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework." Jaishankar said the talks focused on "expanding economic engagement and strengthening collaboration in S&T, AI, pharmaceuticals, defence, connectivity, mobility, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, as also increasing the frequency of political engagements."

Emphasising the shared commitment to elevate bilateral ties, he said, "India and Bulgaria are committed to transforming our longstanding friendship into a contemporary and forward-looking partnership."

Longstanding Bilateral Ties

Relations between India and Bulgaria are longstanding, warm and friendly. The two countries are proud of their glorious cultural heritage. People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two countries predate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954, and there are traces of contacts between the peoples of the two countries as early as the 8th Century AD. (ANI)