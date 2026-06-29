During his Seychelles visit, PM Modi offered prayers at a temple and met the diaspora. Indian troops marched in the National Day parade. Modi held talks with the Seychelles opposition leader and Mauritius PM to deepen strategic alliances.

Continuing his high-profile three-day official visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the iconic Arul Mihu Navashakti Vinayakar Temple in Victoria, where he offered prayers for peace and global prosperity. During his time in the capital city, the Prime Minister also interacted with members of the vibrant Indian diaspora. Amid warm greetings, PM Modi acknowledged their contributions and underscored the strong cultural and historical ties that unite India and Seychelles.

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Indian Military Marks Seychelles' Golden Jubilee

These deep-rooted bonds were on full display during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, where Prime Minister Modi stood in tribute to Indian military contingents marching in the grand parade. Marking a major strategic footprint, India's presence comprised personnel from the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army, alongside the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the indigenously engineered Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak. As they marched through the capital to mark the half-century anniversary of the East African country's independence, the Indian Army contingent captivated onlookers with a performance of their iconic regimental song, 'Badlu Ram Ka Badan'. Following the event, the Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude to President Patrick Herminie and shared images of the celebrations. Prior to the parade, the Indian Navy had noted that the port call by INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak, along with a marching contingent and naval band, represents the strong "Bridges of Friendship" and maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Alliances

On the sidelines of the national celebrations, Prime Minister Modi conducted separate high-level interactions with the Leader of the Opposition in Seychelles, Bernard Georges, and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, prioritising deeper bilateral alliances across the strategic Indian Ocean region.

Talks with Seychelles' Opposition Leader

Detailing his interaction with Bernard Georges, the Prime Minister stated that both leaders reviewed diverse dimensions of the India-Seychelles partnership. He expressed appreciation to the Leader of the Opposition for his positive remarks in the Seychelles National Assembly, observing that ties enjoy a broad-based consensus across all political sections of Seychellois society.

Discussions with Mauritius Prime Minister

Meanwhile, during his bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister recalled their recent interaction at the AI Summit earlier this year. He indicated that their deliberations focused on transforming the India-Mauritius partnership under the Enhanced Strategic Partnership framework. The two leaders evaluated a range of infrastructure and developmental projects currently being executed under the Special Economic Package, while exploring broader collaboration in critical sectors such as capacity building, professional skilling, maritime defence, green energy, and cyber security.

PM Modi Addresses Seychelles' Parliament

These extensive diplomatic engagements followed a landmark address delivered by Prime Minister Modi to the National Assembly of Seychelles, where he expressed deep gratitude to the citizens of the island nation for their exceptional hospitality. He emphasised that his speech focused heavily on the long-term, institutional partnership between India and Seychelles, rooted in shared democratic values, before spending time interacting directly with the lawmakers. (ANI)