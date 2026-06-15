An American woman's discovery about the cost of prescription medicine in the US versus India has ignited a debate online over healthcare affordability, after she revealed that a drug priced at $1,000 (around Rs 95,000) in the US cost her just $25 (approximately Rs 2,300) when sourced from India.

An American woman's discovery about the cost of prescription medicine in the United States versus India has ignited a debate online over healthcare affordability, after she revealed that a drug priced at $1,000 (around Rs 95,000) in the US cost her just $25 (approximately Rs 2,300) when sourced from India.

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The woman, identified as Victoria on Instagram, shared her experience. Holding up the medication, she expressed disbelief at the huge price difference, calling it an example of what she believes is a broken healthcare system.

Victoria explained that she required only six pills but was informed she would have to pay the full amount herself because her insurance provider declined to cover the prescription.

"This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25," she said in the video. "Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn't cover it."

Refusing to spend such a hefty amount, Victoria said she consulted her doctor about alternative options. According to her, the physician suggested routing the prescription through a Canadian pharmacy that could obtain the medicine directly from an Indian manufacturer.

Even then, she expected the medication to cost several hundred dollars. Instead, the quote she received left her stunned.

"They were like $25. $10 for the medication itself, $15 for the shipping. International shipping direct from the manufacturer in India to me," she said.

The dramatic contrast prompted Victoria to question why the identical medicine carried such an inflated price tag in the United States.

Sharply criticising the American healthcare system, she described it as "a joke" and argued that patients are being unfairly burdened by excessive costs.

"We are being completely scammed. What do you mean this was going to cost a thousand dollars? And I was able to pay $10 for the medication itself," she said.

Victoria also questioned where the additional costs were going, suggesting that ordinary people are often left paying the price for inefficiencies and markups within the healthcare system.

Her video quickly went viral, with many of whom echoed her frustration over soaring prescription drug prices and insurance-related hurdles in the US. Others pointed to India's vast generic pharmaceutical industry, which has earned a global reputation for producing affordable medicines at scale.