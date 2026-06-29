A Vietnamese entrepreneur has transformed her passion for nail art into a flourishing business in Dubai, earning up to Dh40,000 (around Rs 10 lakh) a month and laying the foundation for an early retirement dream.

A Vietnamese entrepreneur has transformed her passion for nail art into a flourishing business in Dubai, earning up to Dh40,000 (around Rs 10 lakh) a month and laying the foundation for an early retirement dream. According to The National, 32-year-old Nguyen Phuong Anh, popularly known as "Fullah", moved to Dubai six years ago. She owns Beauty by Fullah, a nail salon in Jumeirah Village Circle, after climbing from a modest salaried job to becoming a successful business owner.

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Fullah's journey began over 12 years ago in Vietnam, where she mastered intricate 3D nail art featuring flowers, animals and decorative charms. After relocating to Dubai, she worked at a small salon on a two-year contract, earning just Dh3,500 a month.

Once her contract ended, she took a bold leap into freelancing. Working every day without taking breaks and steadily expanding her loyal client base, her monthly earnings skyrocketed to Dh30,000-Dh40,000. She became especially popular among younger customers by offering elaborate nail designs at affordable prices.

In June 2026, Fullah reached another milestone by launching her own salon, Beauty by Fullah, equipped with all the essential facilities. Rather than drawing a salary, she has chosen to reinvest every dirham back into growing the business.

She expects to begin paying herself again within the next three months while continuing to expand her team and matching the income she previously earned as a freelancer.

Despite her impressive earnings, Fullah maintains a disciplined lifestyle. She initially shared a studio apartment with a friend before moving into a small studio of her own. Her monthly expenses remain around Dh6,000, including roughly Dh1,000 for food and Dh5,000 for rent and petrol.

She also sends Dh5,000 every month to Vietnam for investments and already owns two houses there. Whatever remains is funnelled into strengthening her business.

Looking ahead, Fullah is focused on scaling her salon into a larger enterprise that can generate passive income over the next two decades. Having worked in the nail industry since 2012, she hopes her business will eventually allow her to step away from work and enjoy a peaceful life.

"I want to invest more and open more branches – maybe five, not just in Dubai but in other emirates like Abu Dhabi or Fujairah," she said during an interview with the outlet.

“In 20 years, I want to be retired. My plan is to buy more houses in Vietnam and maybe a farm. In 20 years, I'll just be on the farm with all the animals, growing vegetables. I like nature.”