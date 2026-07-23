US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran it would pay a 'very heavy price' for its actions, citing Trump's 'a head for an eye' policy. This comes as Iran launched strikes on US bases and Trump considers a new 'massive attack' on Tehran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday warned that Iran would continue to "pay a very heavy price" for its actions, saying President Donald Trump's approach was "a head for an eye," as he accused Tehran of repeatedly failing to honour agreements and signalled that Washington would maintain pressure until Iran was ready for a deal.

His statement came as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Army launched retaliatory strikes targeting American military infrastructure in Kuwait and Jordan, asserting the destruction of key air defence systems, logistical depots, and drone facilities.

'A Head for an Eye': Rubio Outlines US Policy

Speaking to reporters in Manila, Rubio was asked whether the United States ruled out striking civilian infrastructure following President Trump's recent remarks about bridges and power plants. Responding, Rubio contrasted Iran's stated position with that of the US administration. "I saw Araghchi, their foreign minister, the other day say something about their policy is 'an eye for an eye.' The President's policy is 'a head for an eye.' They will pay a very heavy price for the things they're doing," Rubio said.

He asserted that Iran's industrial and defence industrial base had been "decimated" and claimed the country was losing missile launchers and radar systems every night. "Their economy is a disaster. They are suffering billions of dollars in damage," Rubio said, adding that such developments were not widely reported because of restrictions on media inside Iran.

Rubio also claimed that Tehran had repeatedly used third countries to convey messages expressing interest in negotiations with Washington. "These people are calling us every day begging, 'Let's do a deal.' They send us messages through other countries," he said.

Rubio accused Iran of repeatedly reneging on agreements or attempting to alter their terms after reaching them. "The problem is every time these people do a deal, they either break it, or after they make it they want to change the deal. They agree to something and then decide to change it after making the deal, or they make a deal and then violate it. These people unfortunately just aren't ready for a deal," Rubio said.

He added that despite Iran's "tough talk" and "bravado," the country would continue to face mounting pressure until its leadership changed course. "I think they'll be ready soon because the price they're paying is very high. Despite their tough talk, their flowery language and their social media posts, they are suffering tremendously, and they're going to suffer more until they come to their senses. They're not there yet, unfortunately," Rubio said.

Trump Weighing 'Massive' Military Campaign

Rubio's remarks come as US President Donald Trump is weighing the launch of a new military campaign against Iran that could exceed the magnitude of American strikes conducted during "Operation Epic Fury" earlier this year, Axios reported on Thursday. In an interview with the publication, Trump stated that he is nearing a conclusion on a potential large-scale offensive, though he emphasised that a definitive determination remains pending.

Concurrently, two US officials informed Axios that no fresh military directives have been issued to forces thus far. "I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said. (ANI)