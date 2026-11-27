A powerful Thanksgiving storm battered the US East Coast, ripping the roof off a building in Maryland's Ocean City. New York City and parts of the state were also placed under a state of emergency

A powerful storm sweeping across the US East Coast caused significant damage in Ocean City, Maryland, on Thanksgiving morning, November 26. Strong winds tore roofing off a condominium building, leaving debris scattered across the surrounding area.

According to the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the building at 7001 Atlantic Avenue at around 8:24 am. The affected property was identified as the East Winds West building, where the powerful winds caused extensive roof damage.

The 10 block of 70th Street was subsequently closed as authorities worked to clear the debris and assess the situation. The town's building inspector was also notified, while a roofing contractor was called in to address the damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the affected area and use alternative routes until the situation was brought under control.

Thanksgiving Nor'easter Brings Flooding, Building Damage And Travel Disruptions

The roof damage in Ocean City was among the several weather-related incidents reported as a powerful Thanksgiving nor'easter battered the East Coast.

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Winds reaching around 60 mph affected Ocean City, damaging buildings, bringing down power lines and generating massive waves along the Atlantic coastline. Heavy rainfall also triggered flooding in parts of the coastal town, including areas near the southern inlet and Ocean Pines in West Ocean City.

Several roads south of Route 50 were closed because of rising floodwaters, creating difficulties for motorists. Officials had already warned residents and visitors about the possibility of significant coastal flooding, hazardous travel conditions and potential power outages ahead of the storm.

The wider weather system also affected several other states. More than 900,000 utility customers across multiple states experienced power outages, while flight cancellations and delays disrupted Thanksgiving travel.

Weather warnings remained in place across large parts of the East Coast as the storm continued moving northwards.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Urges Residents To Avoid Risky Travel

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned residents against unnecessary travel as severe flooding created dangerous conditions across the city. He said emergency responders had to rescue people trapped inside vehicles because of rising floodwaters. Similar rescue operations were also carried out in other coastal communities affected by the powerful storm.

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Mamdani urged New Yorkers to put their safety first and avoid taking unnecessary risks on the roads, stressing that travel plans should not take priority over personal safety during the extreme weather conditions.

New York City Declares State Of Emergency As Thanksgiving Parade Gets Postponed

The powerful storm also prompted emergency measures in New York, with Governor Kathy Hochul's administration declaring a state of emergency for southern parts of the state, including New York City and Long Island.

Authorities warned that damaging winds and heavy rainfall could lead to widespread power outages, hazardous travel conditions and coastal flooding. Officials also raised concerns about potentially significant flooding in parts of Long Island's South Shore back bays.

The weather situation forced organisers to change plans for one of America's biggest Thanksgiving celebrations. Macy's postponed its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City until Saturday because of unfavourable weather conditions.

Philadelphia also changed its traditional Thanksgiving parade arrangements, moving the event indoors.

Wind alerts were issued across a large stretch of the East Coast, with gusts of 50 to 70 mph forecast in several areas. The combination of strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding raised concerns about falling trees, damaged power lines and further travel disruptions.