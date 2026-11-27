Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland has welcomed a baby southern white rhino, born to experienced mother Dot on November 19. The arrival brings fresh hope for conservation efforts to protect the vulnerable species

Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland has announced the arrival of a new member of its southern white rhino family. A female calf was born to 26-year-old rhino Dot on November 19, 2026, at 2:25 pm, following a pregnancy lasting approximately 16 months.

The newborn weighed around 45 kg at birth, and both the mother and calf are reported to be doing well. Dot, who has considerable experience raising offspring, has settled comfortably into motherhood once again.

According to the safari park, the little calf also showed remarkable development shortly after birth. She managed to stand and walk within just an hour, impressing the animal care team.

Seventh Calf For Dot And Graham As Rhino Family Expands Across Europe

The newborn is the seventh calf of Dot and Graham, a 26-year-old pair whose descendants have become part of a growing rhino family across Europe.

Their family tree now includes seven children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Their descendants are living in zoos and safari parks in several European countries, including France, Germany, the Netherlands and Hungary.

For the time being, the newborn will remain close to her mother, away from the other female rhinos at the park. This arrangement will allow the mother and calf to develop a strong bond before she is gradually introduced to the larger group.

Dot's four-year-old daughter Morag, who is the newborn's older sister, has also reportedly adjusted well to the latest arrival.

Interestingly, the calf's father Graham will not be introduced to her immediately. Male southern white rhinos generally live separately from females, which is why he has a separate living space at the park.

Young southern white rhinos remain close to their mothers during their early months and may continue nursing for up to two years.

New Arrival Highlights Conservation Efforts; Visitors Can Meet Her This Weekend

Beyond the excitement surrounding the birth, the arrival is significant for the conservation of southern white rhinos.

Around 100 years ago, the species was on the brink of extinction, with fewer than 100 animals believed to remain in the wild. Decades of conservation initiatives have helped their population recover to an estimated 16,000.

Blair Drummond Safari Park contributes to these efforts through the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria's (EAZA) Ex situ Programme (EEP). The international breeding initiative focuses on maintaining healthy and genetically diverse animal populations under human care.

Shonagh Bell, Large Mammals Team Leader at Blair Drummond Safari Park, said the birth was particularly encouraging for the team. She described Dot as an experienced mother and noted how quickly the newborn managed to find her feet.

The park has also confirmed that visitors will get their first opportunity to see the baby rhino this weekend, when she makes her public debut alongside Dot in the rhino house.