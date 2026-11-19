BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent comments in the USA regarding Indian democracy, accusing him of insulting the nation and referencing the Congress-imposed Emergency as a contradictory stance on democratic values.

BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over Democracy Remarks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): BJP Telangana President N. Ramchander Rao on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Indian democracy in the USA, declaring that while other countries are keen to learn about the functioning of India's democracy and its electoral process, yet Gandhi insults the nation abroad. Speaking to ANI, the BJP Telangana President, while questioning Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, recalled the Emergency period under Indira Gandhi, pointing out that despite Congress suppressing people's fundamental rights and jailing several political leaders under the Emergency, Gandhi now speaks about the state of democracy in India.

“Rahul Gandhi, who is on a foreign tour, is once again making his anti-India stance clear. He says he is not ready to accept a non-democratic India. But who imposed the Emergency in the country? Was it not his grandmother and the Congress party?... Despite imposing the Emergency, suppressing people's human and fundamental rights and jailing several political leaders, he now speaks about democracy in India... His remarks are highly objectionable. India is a democratic country and the world's largest democracy, appreciated across the world. Other countries are keen to learn how our democracy, institutions and electoral process function. Yet Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and insults India..." said Rao.

Rao remarks came after Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the University of Chicago in Illinois said that instead of withdrawing from the elections, which could undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process in the eyes of the people, the opposition parties would continue to expose the alleged irregularities. Speaking at an event titled ‘The Iran War & India's Role in the World’ at the University of Chicago in Illinois, he expressed confidence that alleged discrepancies in the electoral system would eventually come to light. “What happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't contest elections'? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that very minute. And we do not want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, said in conversation with political science professor Robert Pape.

He said the opposition would continue to highlight alleged discrepancies in the electoral system and take the issue to the people until they realised that the system had been “fully demolished”. “Our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the meeting...until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished. But we do not want to break the electoral structure. Because once the opposition says that we are not going to fight elections, in the minds of the Indian people, that process becomes illegitimate. We do not want that. We are purposely not taking that step and we are confident,” Gandhi said. Asserting that the opposition would not accept “a non-democratic India”, Gandhi said that the opposition parties were determined to restore people's ability to express themselves without fear. “We are fighting that battle, and I am quite happy to say that we are winning that battle. It is only a question of time before those structures begin to give way. We are not ready to accept a non-democratic India. And it is not just the Congress party. It is the vast majority of Indians. We are going to ensure that our biggest strength, the ability of our people to express themselves without fear, is revived once again and remains our biggest strength,” Gandhi said. Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he held a discussion at the University of Chicago in Illinois with political science professor Robert Pape. A day before, he also took part in an academic interaction with students and faculty members at Columbia University in New York. (ANI)