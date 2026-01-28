Crude oil rose to $63.36 per barrel on January 28, 2026, marking a 1.56% increase from the previous trading day, per Trading Economics. Over the past month, prices have climbed 9.10%, showing strong short-term momentum.

Despite this rise, crude oil remains 12.75% lower than its level a year ago, highlighting the volatility seen in global energy markets. The price data is based on trading in a contract for difference (CFD) that tracks the benchmark crude oil market, according to Reuters.

Historically, crude oil reached an all-time high of $410.45 per barrel in December 2025. The latest crude oil data, forecasts, and historical charts were last updated on January 28, 2026.