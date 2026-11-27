Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath pledged full support to India and Mauritius to advance IORA initiatives, emphasizing regional consensus, sustainable cooperation, and tangible outcomes for member states as the association nears 30 years.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath on Friday pledged Colombo's full support to India and Mauritius in advancing the work of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), saying Sri Lanka would work closely with both countries to strengthen regional cooperation and ensure continuity in the association's initiatives.

Addressing the 25th Council of Ministers meeting of IORA in New Delhi, Herath said Sri Lanka, as a member of the association's troika, would support the Chair and Vice Chair in building consensus among member states and translating shared commitments into concrete outcomes.

"As a member of the troika, Sri Lanka's role is to support the Chair and the Vice Chair to help build consensus and to see that what we agree on is carried through to delivery. You can count on us," he said.

Herath said Sri Lanka looked forward to working closely with India and Mauritius in the troika, adding that the chairmanship of IORA was a responsibility held in trust on behalf of all member states for two years before being handed over to the next country.

Recalling Sri Lanka's tenure as IORA Chair from 2023 to 2025, he said Colombo had handed over the responsibility to India with complete confidence.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks during his visit to Colombo in 2023, Herath recalled that Jaishankar had described the Indian Ocean as a "free, open, and inclusive space". He said India's current chairship theme, "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region", was particularly relevant to the challenges confronting the region.

Highlighting the achievements during Sri Lanka's chairship, Herath said Colombo's tenure was guided by the vision of building a sustainable Indian Ocean for future generations. He noted that IORA welcomed the European Union as its 12th dialogue partner, strengthened engagement with regional organisations, including BIMSTEC, and convened the sixth IORA Blue Carbon Hub think tank. He also highlighted the adoption of the Colombo Communiqué by all member states in May 2025.

Emphasising that these were collective achievements, Herath said IORA had demonstrated its ability to bring together large and small countries, as well as continental and island states, on an equal platform to reach consensus on common priorities.

He outlined three key lessons from Sri Lanka's tenure, stressing the importance of partnerships, people-centric cooperation and sustained regional engagement.

"First, partnerships extend our reach. Welcoming the European Union and deepening our ties with BIMSTEC showed that when IORA works with others, we bring more perspectives, more expertise, and more resources to solve the challenges of our ocean," he said.

On the need to make regional cooperation more relevant to people, Herath said initiatives concerning blue carbon, sustainable fisheries and disaster resilience must deliver practical benefits to fishers, port workers and coastal communities.

He further stressed that challenges such as climate change, marine pollution and maritime safety required sustained collective efforts beyond individual chairmanships, underlining the importance of the IORA troika in maintaining continuity.

Calling for greater focus on tangible outcomes, Herath said the association must demonstrate its relevance as it approaches its 30th anniversary in March next year.

"In such times, an inclusive, consensus-based platform is not a relic of the past; it is an asset for the future. In March next year, IORA turns 30. The best way to honour those three decades is with results our people can see," he said.

Herath also expressed hope that the Delhi Communiqué would build on the commitments made through the Colombo Communiqué and guide the association's future work.

The 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting brings together representatives from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners to discuss regional cooperation and emerging priorities in the Indian Ocean region. India is chairing the association for the 2025-2027 period, with Mauritius serving as Vice Chair. (ANI)