Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US soldier Travis King to be expelled from North Korea; check details

    Accusations have been made by the United States, South Korea, and other countries that North Korea uses foreign detainees to leverage diplomatic concessions. Some individuals, upon their release, have stated that any declarations of guilt made while in North Korean custody were made under duress.

    US soldier Travis King to be expelled from North Korea AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    In what comes as a major development, North Korea has announced its decision to expel US soldier Travis King, who illegally crossed the border from South Korea in July. The state media KCNA reported this decision on Wednesday, following a comprehensive investigation into his border crossing earlier this year.

    North Korea claims that King harbored feelings of discontent regarding the alleged inhumane treatment and racial discrimination he faced within the US army.

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday

    According to reports citing a statement from Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's government, King had expressed his willingness to seek refuge either in North Korea or a third country. However, the statement did not provide specifics about whether the US soldier would be relocated within North Korea or deported to the United States.

    This move by North Korea echoes a similar claim made in August of this year by the North Korean news agency.

    Accusations have been made by the United States, South Korea, and other countries that North Korea uses foreign detainees to leverage diplomatic concessions. Some individuals, upon their release, have stated that any declarations of guilt made while in North Korean custody were made under duress.

    Elon Musk alleges Covid-19 booster dose 'almost' sent him to hospital

    A US Defense Department official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the matter, emphasized that the US currently lacks a means to independently verify North Korea's claims regarding Travis King. The official stated that the Pentagon is actively pursuing all available channels to facilitate King's return to the United States.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday anr

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday

    Elon Musk alleges Covid 19 booster does almost sent him to hospital gcw

    Elon Musk alleges Covid-19 booster dose 'almost' sent him to hospital

    Geological revelation! Zealandia, Earth's 8th 'continent', discovered after 375 years snt

    Geological revelation! Zealandia, Earth's 8th 'continent', discovered after 375 years

    NASA Hubble telescope presents mesmerizing glimpse of Sombrero galaxy, 28 million light-years away AJR

    NASA's Hubble telescope presents mesmerizing glimpse of Sombrero galaxy, 28 million light-years away

    Im not FBI or part of Five Eyes Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation AJR

    'I'm not FBI or part of Five Eyes': Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Poovar Island to Kumarakom: 7 Wedding Destinations in Kerala anr eai

    Poovar Island to Kumarakom: 7 Wedding Destinations in Kerala

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released vkp

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released

    Mother India to Lagaan: 7 finest Indian Oscar entries SHG EAI

    Mother India to Lagaan: 7 finest Indian Oscar entries

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh bedroom song Bhar Jaata Dhodhi goes viral WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song ‘Bhar Jaata Dhodhi’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon