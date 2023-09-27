Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday today (Sep 27). Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also shared his thoughts on the day.

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday today (Sep 27). Taking to X (previously Twitter), he wrote, "The anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him) provides an opportunity to reflect on his universal message of mercy, justice, and service to humanity. As we strive to uphold this legacy, we pray to God Almighty for peace and harmony to flourish around the world.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also wrote on X,  "The anniversary of the birth of the best of human beings comes upon us. His birth illuminated the east and west of the earth. The light he brought illuminated the hearts of humanity and our hearts. His biography and approach illuminated the path for us and his nation until the Day of Judgement."

    For both the public and private sectors, Dubai has declared Friday, September 29, a public holiday, giving citizens a three-day weekend.

    The last prophet and last messenger of God according to Islam was Prophet Muhammad. On the twelfth day of the third month of the Muslim calendar, 12 Rabiulawal (29 August 570 CE), he was born. When the prophet became 63, he passed away. Muslims celebrate this day, which is also known as Maulidur Rasul or Maulud Nabi, by reciting praises and blessings (marhaban) to the Prophet Muhammad.
     

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
