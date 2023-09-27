Elon Musk alleges Covid-19 booster does 'almost' sent him to hospital

Elon Musk has complained that his Covid-19 vaccine shot almost sent him to the hospital, feeding into the belief shared by many of his followers that the immunisation is dangerous. In his post, Elon Musk claimed that he would have rather gone to "prison" than enforce a mandatory Covid vaccine policy for his workers.

Billionaire Elon Musk claimed that his COVID vaccine shot almost sent him to the hospital. The billionaire reposted a video from another user on X claiming that vaccine effectiveness was on the decline around the world, and noting that some countries had halted the use of the shot.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk wrote: "My concern was more the outrageous demand that people *must* take the vaccine and multiple boosters to do anything at all. That was messed up." He also claimed that he would have rather gone to "prison" than enforce a mandatory vaccine policy for his workers. He then said that his third vaccine shot nearly landed him in the hospital.

"As for myself, I got original Covid before the vaccine was out (mild cold symptoms) and had to get three vaccines for travel. The third shot almost sent me to hospital," he added. In his post, Musk did not describe the symptoms he experienced that he claims nearly caused him hospitalisation.

Concluding the post, Musk wrote: "There is also great potential for curing many diseases using synthetic mRNA, so let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water."

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccinations can have certain adverse effects, the most frequent of which are soreness and swelling at the injection site, weariness, headache, chills, or muscular pains, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).