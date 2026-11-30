US President Donald Trump praised PM Narendra Modi as a great leader and man, citing India's strong economic performance. This follows his remarks at the Quad summit, emphasizing their personal friendship and continued bilateral cooperation.

Washington DC [US], November 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great leader" and a "great man" while highlighting India's economic performance and reiterating his admiration for the Prime Minister. Trump made the remarks while interacting with reporters as he returned to Washington, DC, following the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida. When asked about PM Modi, Trump said, "He's great. Modi, you're talking about? He's great. He's a great leader, he's a great man. He's done a fantastic job in India. Their economy's good. Now, I'm a big Modi fan. Thank you very much, everybody."

The latest remarks come days after Trump praised PM Modi during the Quad leaders' summit in Manila on November 17, calling him a "very tough man" and a friend while highlighting his personal rapport with the leaders of the four-nation grouping. Speaking to reporters during an interaction alongside Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump said that he shared a longstanding relationship with all three leaders. "We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have right from the beginning," Trump said. "I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people, and they're friends of mine, so that helps. That really helps."

During the same interaction, Trump also made a lighthearted remark about the Indian and Japanese leaders, referring to their toughness. "And by the way, he's a very tough man, just in case," Trump said, referring to PM Modi. "And she may be even tougher. And we're okay, too," he added, gesturing towards Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The Manila summit marked the first in-person Quad leaders' meeting since 2024 and was held on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit, with the four Indo-Pacific countries looking to strengthen cooperation on regional security and economic resilience.

In another moment from the same gathering, PM Modi picked up the Indian national flag being used as a spot marker while the four leaders assembled for their group photograph. Trump responded with the remark, "Save it". The interaction between the leaders came as India and the United States continued efforts to advance their bilateral trade negotiations amid differences over tariffs. On November 27, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the India-US trade deal was nearing finalisation, with the process and roadmap for concluding the agreement taking shape. (ANI)