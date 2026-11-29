US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the grand closing ceremony of legendary musician Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary in New Delhi, celebrating his profound impact on Indian music, cinema, and culture.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Sunday praised the birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer and composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika, describing the event as a "fantastic evening" after attending the programme alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the national capital. Taking to X, Gor said, "Honored to have joined my friend, the great Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at the wonderful birth centenary celebration for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Fantastic evening!"

The celebrations were held at Bharat Mandapam here, marking the culmination of the year-long programmes commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary musician. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the closing ceremony, where he visited a special exhibition showcasing Hazarika's life and artistic contributions. Sharing pictures from the event on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the exhibition as "a poetic tribute to a man whose music continues to travel across generations".

In another post, Sarma highlighted the presentation of the inaugural Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar by the Prime Minister. "A beautiful beginning to a new tradition of celebrating the legends who have enriched Indian music and culture," Sarma said, adding that Mangeshkar's voice had brought life to several of Hazarika's compositions, creating a musical bond cherished by Assam.

The closing ceremony brought an end to the year-long birth centenary celebrations, which began on September 8, 2025, commemorating Hazarika's contribution to Indian music, literature, cinema and society. Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, Hazarika was a renowned singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker and writer. His music, deeply rooted in the folk traditions of Assam and the Northeast, gained widespread recognition across India and beyond. Through his songs and films, Hazarika highlighted themes of social equality, human dignity, brotherhood and the lives of ordinary people. His contribution to Indian music and cinema earned him several honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019. The centenary celebrations brought together tributes to the life and enduring legacy of one of India's most celebrated cultural icons. (ANI)