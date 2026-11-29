Former Moldovan PM Chiril Gaburici addressed students at the Chhatra Sansad India Conclave, emphasizing that leadership is earned through actions, building trust, and learning from mistakes rather than merely holding a title or position.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici on Sunday urged young people to embrace mistakes, build trust, seek help and take responsibility, emphasising that leadership is demonstrated through everyday actions rather than titles or positions. Addressing students at the Chhatra Sansad India Conclave hosted by Galgotias University, Gaburici shared lessons from his experience in business and public service, highlighting the importance of teamwork, communication and the ability to learn from failures.

"Becoming a prime minister and being a prime minister, these are different things. A position may be given to you, but a leadership position must be earned," he said. Challenging the conventional description of young people as the leaders of tomorrow, the former Moldovan Prime Minister said the younger generation could demonstrate leadership in the present through their choices and actions. "I disagree with that. I am always saying that you, the young generation, can be the leaders today," Gaburici said, urging students to choose dialogue over confrontation, help those in need and stand up for people who cannot defend themselves. He added that leadership also meant building bridges rather than walls and, above all, being prepared to shoulder responsibility.

Sharing his first lesson, Gaburici emphasised that trust was among the most valuable assets in personal and professional life. "My advice is to surround yourself with people that know the things you don't know. Surround yourself with people that have the courage to tell you, if you are a leader, that you are not right or you are doing something wrong," he said. Drawing from his experience, he stressed that a strong team could help individuals achieve much more than working alone, citing the saying that while one could go fast alone, going far required working together.

On his second lesson, Gaburici encouraged students not to fear making mistakes, describing them as an essential part of innovation, experimentation and progress. "I always encourage young students and young people to make mistakes because it is okay to make mistakes. Innovation is about courage, but progress and development are about experiments," he said. He emphasised that acknowledging failures, understanding them and learning from the experience were essential to moving forward.

The third lesson centred on seeking assistance, with Gaburici asserting that asking for help was not a sign of weakness but reflected maturity and an understanding of the importance of cooperation. "Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. Asking for help, in fact, is the sign of first of all maturity and second, understanding that together in cooperation we can be stronger," he said. He also highlighted the importance of asking the right questions and developing the ability to listen, noting that effective communication was essential to leadership.

Reflecting on his experience in public office, Gaburici said working with people, understanding their concerns and listening to them were central to effective governance and institutional success. "Without people it's impossible to have a successful company; it's impossible to have a successful government or institution," he said. The Chhatra Sansad India Conclave brought together prominent personalities from politics, law, spirituality, education, sports and public service to engage with students on democracy, leadership, geopolitics, patriotism and other issues. The event featured former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici, Rajya Sabha MP and Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, Parmarth Niketan International Director Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, former Aide-de-Camp to the President of India Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal (Retd), educator Avadh Pratap Ojha and Minerva Academy founder Ranjit Bajaj. The conclave also provided students with an opportunity to participate directly in discussions through live voting on key questions using QR codes displayed during the sessions. Additionally, ten young changemakers were honoured with the Chhatra Sansad India Young Changemaker Honours for their contributions to society and public life. Founded by Advocate Kunal Sharma in 2015 as an initiative of the Zero Hour Foundation, Chhatra Sansad India aims to provide young people with a platform to engage with governance and public affairs. (ANI)