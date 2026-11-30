PM Modi reaffirmed India's unwavering support for Palestinians on the International Day of Solidarity, advocating for a negotiated two-state solution and calling for international efforts to protect civilian lives and infrastructure.

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's "unwavering support for the Palestinian people", reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to a negotiated two-state solution and lasting peace in the region on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. In a message shared by India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York on Sunday (local time), PM Modi said India's commitment towards the well-being, prosperity and development of the Palestinian people, as well as peace in the region, remained steadfast, "especially in these difficult and challenging times".

"On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, I reiterate India’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people. Our commitment towards their well-being, prosperity and development, and for peace in the region remains steadfast, especially in these difficult and challenging times," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India's longstanding position on the Palestine issue, PM Modi said the country's approach was principled, and its actions had remained consistent over a long period. "India’s position on the Palestine issue is a principled one, and our actions have remained consistent over a long period of time. Our enduring vision is to be a reliable partner in fulfilling the development aspirations of Palestine and is reflected in our development partnership which lies at the core of our bilateral engagement. In this endeavour, we work closely with the United Nations and its agencies," he said.

Reiterating India's support for a negotiated political settlement, the Prime Minister said dialogue and diplomacy remained the way forward for finding lasting and sustainable solutions. "India firmly believes that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to finding lasting and sustainable solutions. We have always stood for a negotiated two-state solution, with a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel within secure and recognised borders. We are happy to note the growing international support for this position as exemplified in the New Delhi Declaration of the BRICS Summit," PM Modi said.

Expressing concern over the impact of the ongoing conflict on civilians, particularly women and children, he called for collective international efforts to protect civilian lives and infrastructure. "The ongoing conflict has taken its heaviest toll on civilians, especially women and children. The international community must act in unison to protect civilian lives and infrastructure. India’s approach has long blended political commitment with practical partnership; we have extended humanitarian assistance, supported development and capacity-building projects in Palestine, and provided steadfast support to UNRWA, whose services are vital to the Palestinian people," he said.

Emphasising the importance of sustained humanitarian assistance and reconstruction, PM Modi said India remained committed to improving the lives of people affected by the conflict. "We remain committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those impacted by the conflict and believe that timely and sustained humanitarian assistance is key for the restoration of normalcy. Terrorism must be condemned, and reconstruction and redevelopment must be the international community’s main focus," he added.

Conveying his wishes for the Palestinian people, the Prime Minister said, "On this occasion, I convey my sincere hopes for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the Palestinian people, and for enduring peace and stability in the region."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message marking the occasion, reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to dignity, justice and self-determination, calling on the international community to take concrete steps to end their suffering.

"On this International Day of Solidarity, we affirm an enduring truth: The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice and self-determination," Guterres said.

He said, "We know that solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it – and putting a stop to the unlawful occupation. I urge the international community to make every effort to prevent further violence and destruction in Gaza, ensure unhindered humanitarian access and provide the support needed for real recovery. And I call once again for an end to settler violence, settlement expansion, demolitions, evictions, land seizures and the creeping spectre of annexation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem."

"There can be no peace in the Middle East without realising the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," the UN Secretary-General said, reiterating the United Nations' commitment to a two-state solution.

The UN observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People annually on November 29. The United Nations General Assembly called for its annual observance in 1977 through resolution 32/40 B. The date marks the adoption of the resolution on the partition of Palestine (resolution 181 (II)) by the General Assembly on November 29, 1947.

According to the UN, the 2026 observance comes "more than a year after the ceasefire in Gaza, where gains in humanitarian conditions remain fragile, and civilians continue to endure violence, widespread displacement and the devastating consequences of war." It further noted that in the West Bank, including "East Jerusalem", "settlement expansion, demolitions, displacement and continuing settler violence threaten Palestinian communities and further erode the prospects for a just and lasting peace." (ANI)