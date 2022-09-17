US President Joe Biden to depart for UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

More than USD 7 million (around Rs 59 crores) will be shelled to beef up the security for the Queen's funeral on September 19. It is reportedly said that protecting Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be the most expensive single-day operation in UK history, costing over USD 7.5 million.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will on Friday depart for the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The latter breathed her last on September 9.

In the morning, the President and the First Lady will leave the White House and reach Joint Base Andrews to depart for London.

According to reports, the US President and the First Lady will pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday. Both of them will sign the Official Condolence Book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the venue. They will also attend a Reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles III.

The two will attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19 and depart for the US on the same day, said the release.

All heads of state visiting London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been invited to attend the lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday's state funeral and to sign a book of condolences at Lancaster House.

However, opening a fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing, a Chinese government delegation has been refused permission by the House of Commons authorities to attend the queen's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, London, Politico reported citing a senior parliamentary figure familiar with the matter. People of the UK will relive the glorious life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday.

For the funeral, many guests from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK. Although the official guest list hasn't been released yet, New York Post has shared the names of a few countries that didn't make the cut. They are - Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria and Venezuela.

