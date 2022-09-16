8-km long, waiting up to 14 hours: Queue for Queen's lying-in-state paused after reaching capacity

It stated that entry will be "paused for at least six hours. Wait till the line reopens before attempting to join it." The line presently reached Southwark Park in south-east London and is around five miles (8 km) long. From the Palace of Westminster, the line extends along the south bank of the River Thames via Lambeth, Southwark, and Bermondsey.

The United Kingdom government has announced that the line to visit the Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall is at capacity and that admittance will be halted for six hours. The line presently reached Southwark Park in south-east London and is around five miles (8 km) long. From the Palace of Westminster, the line extends along the south bank of the River Thames via Lambeth, Southwark, and Bermondsey.

However, there remained uncertainty because park security personnel said that the line would occasionally be reopened. Numerous people have shown their homage to the Queen, who will remain in state at Westminster until Monday at 06:30 BST. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said that Southwark Park, where the queue officially ends, had "reached capacity".

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When, where and how to watch the last journey? Details here

It stated that entry will be "paused for at least six hours. Wait till the line reopens before attempting to join it." The government said that a separate line for those with accessibility requirements is also full. Some of the people in Southwark Park who were first turned away claimed to have travelled hundreds of miles and were making a second try to get into the line. After the stop was announced, it looked like park staff members let roughly 100 individuals inside the park in a moment of uncertainty.

The Met Office warned guests waiting to be seated that "cold nights" were predicted. Former England player David Beckham was spotted lining up at Victoria Tower Gardens to pay his respects to Her Majesty.

Also Read | Did King Charles III ask Prince Harry not to bring Meghan to see dying Queen Elizabeth?

The announcement of the queue's pause came shortly after it was confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren would hold a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday evening.