Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8-km long, waiting up to 14 hours: Queue for Queen's lying-in-state paused after reaching capacity

    It stated that entry will be "paused for at least six hours. Wait till the line reopens before attempting to join it." The line presently reached Southwark Park in south-east London and is around five miles (8 km) long. From the Palace of Westminster, the line extends along the south bank of the River Thames via Lambeth, Southwark, and Bermondsey.

    8 km long waiting time up to 14 hours Queue for Queen Elizabeth lying in state paused after reaching capacity gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    The United Kingdom government has announced that the line to visit the Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall is at capacity and that admittance will be halted for six hours. The line presently reached Southwark Park in south-east London and is around five miles (8 km) long. From the Palace of Westminster, the line extends along the south bank of the River Thames via Lambeth, Southwark, and Bermondsey.

    However, there remained uncertainty because park security personnel said that the line would occasionally be reopened. Numerous people have shown their homage to the Queen, who will remain in state at Westminster until Monday at 06:30 BST. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said that Southwark Park, where the queue officially ends, had "reached capacity".

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When, where and how to watch the last journey? Details here

    It stated that entry will be "paused for at least six hours. Wait till the line reopens before attempting to join it." The government said that a separate line for those with accessibility requirements is also full. Some of the people in Southwark Park who were first turned away claimed to have travelled hundreds of miles and were making a second try to get into the line. After the stop was announced, it looked like park staff members let roughly 100 individuals inside the park in a moment of uncertainty.

    The Met Office warned guests waiting to be seated that "cold nights" were predicted. Former England player David Beckham was spotted lining up at Victoria Tower Gardens to pay his respects to Her Majesty.

    Also Read | Did King Charles III ask Prince Harry not to bring Meghan to see dying Queen Elizabeth?

    The announcement of the queue's pause came shortly after it was confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren would hold a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday evening.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 7:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lovechild of King Charles III and Camilla Simon Charles Dorante Day stakes claim to be Prince of Wales insists DNA testing snt

    'Love-child' of King Charles III and Camilla stakes claim to be Prince of Wales

    Heres why China delegation banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying in state gcw

    Here's why China delegation banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state

    Prince William walking behind Queen Elizabeth II coffin brought back memories of mom Diana funeral

    Prince William: Walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin 'brought back memories' of mom Diana's funeral

    SCO Summit 2022: Congress slams PM Modi over photo with world leaders, says 'India equated with Pakistan' AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: Congress slams PM Modi over photo with world leaders, says 'India equated with Pakistan'

    SCO Summit 2022: Chinese President Xi Jinping to 'support' India for presidency next year - adt

    SCO Summit 2022: Chinese President Xi Jinping to 'support' India for presidency next year

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 released; know how to download - adt

    Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 released; know how to download

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video - gps

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video

    Narendra Modi Birthday 6 famous slogans given by Prime Minister gcw

    Narendra Modi Birthday: 6 famous slogans given by Prime Minister

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's romantic song you can't miss RBA

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's romantic song you can't miss

    10 Light Combat Helicopters to join IAF on October 3

    10 Light Combat Helicopters to join IAF on October 3

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon