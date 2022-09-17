Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On PM Modi's 'not era of war' message to Putin, here's what the White House said

    "I think what you heard in Uzbekistan from both Chinese and Indian leaders is indicative of the fact that Putin doesn't have a lot of sympathetic ears out there to what he's been doing in Ukraine," said John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House's National Security Council.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is isolating himself from the international community, said the White House on Friday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that it's not the time for war in Ukraine.

    "Today's era is not one of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," PM Modi told Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand. "I understand your concerns. We want this to be ended as quickly as possible," Russian President Vladimir Putin told PM Modi.

    According to John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House's National Security Council, Putin doesn't have many sympathetic ears outside for what he's been doing in Ukraine, based on what you heard from both Chinese and Indian leaders in Uzbekistan. 

    "This was supposed to be a display of unity around Vladimir Putin, but the Indian Prime Minister just told him that is not the time for war in Ukraine. So, in your opinion, are the alliances that Putin was able to forge or maintain around the war in Ukraine weakening or crumbling? A reporter asked Kirby. "And do you anticipate that other nations would adopt the same policy as India recently? he was asked.

    "He (Putin) is isolating himself from the global community even more. We don't believe now is the time to do business as usual with Russia because of what they're doing in Ukraine, explained Kirby.

    "Check the imagery from Izium. I'm not sure how any world leader can look at that and conclude that doing business as usual in Russia is acceptable. I think you're starting to see even countries that haven't been outspoken in their opposition to him questioning what he's doing in Ukraine, and rightly so, because it's just brutal, said the White House official.

    "It's utterly depraved and brutal." And in response, Kirby stated, "I think it's becoming increasingly clear to the rest of the international community what Putin and his soldiers are capable of in the worst possible way."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: SCO Summit 2022: Chinese President Xi Jinping to 'support' India for presidency next year

    Also Read: SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States

    Also Read: SCO Summit 2022: 10 key points made by PM Modi

