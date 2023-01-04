US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as US envoy to India

US President Joe Biden renominated Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that he would be confirmed by the United States Senate this time.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that he would be confirmed by the United States Senate this time.

The White House announced after submitting the nomination to the Senate that "Eric M. Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India." According to a press release, the White House will start renominating candidates today who were not confirmed in the last Congress.

Also Read | Foreign Minister S Jaishankar defends oil import from Russia, says 'EU imported six times more than India'

"As Secretary (of State, Tony) Blinken said very recently, our relationship with India is crucial and it's consequential,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily press conference.

"Confirmation of Mayor Garcetti, who won full approval from committee members and substantial bipartisan backing for his appointment as ambassador to India. And it matters when we discuss bipartisanship and how to go because it helps us move ahead. And with his specific nomination, you witnessed this," she added.

Also Read | 4 US-supplied HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian forces kill 63 Russian soldiers in Donetsk

Therefore, we believe Mayor Garcetti is suitably suited to fill this important position, and we hope the entire Senate will approve him soon. Again, he was unanimously approved for removal from committee with significant bipartisan support, according to Jean-Pierre.

Also Read: Canada bans foreigners from buying property for 2 years after home prices surge