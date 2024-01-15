US: Over 150 Tesla cars parked in 'Ram' formation illuminate Maryland with dazzling musical light show (WATCH)

The Tesla owners showcased the capabilities of their vehicles by utilizing a special feature introduced in 2022, allowing the synchronization of headlights and speakers to create a stunning light show set to a popular song dedicated to Lord Ram.

In a unique and innovative expression of devotion, Ram Bhaktas in the United States recently organized Tesla car rallies and a mesmerizing musical show ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Over 100 Tesla car owners, all devoted followers of Lord Ram, gathered at the Shri Bhaktha Anjaneya Temple in Frederick City, Maryland, for a spectacular display of lights and music on Saturday night.

The Tesla owners showcased the capabilities of their vehicles by utilizing a special feature introduced in 2022, allowing the synchronization of headlights and speakers to create a stunning light show set to a popular song dedicated to Lord Ram. The Tesla Ram Bhagwan musical event was organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), with more than 200 Tesla car owners initially registering for the event.

The event turned out to be so popular that a significantly larger number of Tesla cars had to be turned on to accommodate the enthusiastic participants. Drone pictures captured during the event revealed that the strategically positioned Tesla cars formed the word "RAM," adding an extra layer of symbolism to the celebration.

Mahendra Sapa, president of the DC chapter of VHP America, expressed gratitude to the generations of Hindus who had struggled over the past 500 years for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He emphasized that the Tesla light show marked just the beginning of the celebration leading up to the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Animesh Shukla, one of the volunteer organizers, indicated that the Tesla musical event was only the start of the festivities. VHPA plans to organize similar light shows on January 20, contributing to the larger-scale celebration of the Ram Temple inauguration.

Simultaneously, VHP America orchestrated car rallies in 21 cities across the US, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Seattle, showcasing the widespread support for the monumental event in Ayodhya. The enthusiasm extended beyond the rallies, with the placement of large billboards in over 10 states conveying the significance of the Shri Ram Janam Bhumi Mandir consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024.

More than 40 billboards were strategically positioned in states like Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, with plans to expand to Arizona and the State of Missouri. The billboards aim to communicate the elation and joy of Hindu Americans as they eagerly anticipate the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony, a momentous event awaited for over 25 generations.

In conclusion, the Tesla Car Musical Show and the accompanying festivities in various US cities and states reflect the widespread enthusiasm and support among the Hindu American community for the historic consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The innovative use of technology, combined with traditional expressions of devotion, underscores the significance of this once-in-a-lifetime event that holds deep cultural and religious importance for the Hindu community.