    Ram Mandir inauguration: Meerut devotee engraves Ram Lalla's biography on 2-inch leaves (WATCH)

    Mamta Goyal, a resident of Meerut, is not just an ordinary devotee but also an exceptional leaf artist. Her profound connection with spirituality led her to embark on a distinctive artistic journey, engraving the life of Lord Ram on tiny, delicate leaves.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, fervor and enthusiasm have engulfed the entire nation. Devotees from every corner are expressing their deep-seated devotion to Lord Ram in diverse and creative ways. Among them is a unique devotee named Mamta Goyal from Meerut, who has dedicated her life to Ram Lalla and showcased her artistic devotion by engraving the biography of Ram Lalla on two-inch leaves.

    Mamta Goyal, a resident of Meerut, is not just an ordinary devotee but also an exceptional leaf artist. Her profound connection with spirituality led her to embark on a distinctive artistic journey, engraving the life of Lord Ram on tiny, delicate leaves. The intricacy of her work has garnered widespread appreciation from devotees across the country.

    Mamta Goyal's artistic expression goes beyond mere engraving; she has also beautifully depicted the events of Ramayana on paper. Her dedication and skill in capturing the essence of Lord Ram's life on such a small canvas showcase a unique blend of devotion and artistry. The depiction serves as a visual narrative, allowing devotees to connect more intimately with the divine story.

    The nation awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya set for January 22, 2024, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The invitation list for the inauguration of the Ram temple is diverse, reflecting inclusivity. Notably, invitations have been extended to VVIP individuals, including Iqbal Ansari, the advocate involved in the Babri Masjid case. Ansari's daughter, Shama Parveen, shared that the invitation was personally handed over by Ram Janmabhoomi Trust workers. This gesture symbolizes unity and showcases the evolving narrative in Ayodhya.

    Iqbal Ansari, known for his involvement in the historic Babri Masjid case, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with flowers during a recent roadshow in Ayodhya. Ansari expressed his acknowledgment that Ayodhya is experiencing development due to the construction of the Ram temple. His positive response and inclusion in the inauguration underline the bridge-building efforts in the region.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 6:01 PM IST
