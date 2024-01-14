On This Day: 32 years ago, PM Modi pledged to return to Ayodhya only after Ram Temple completion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Ram Janmabhoomi on 14 January 1992 and had darshan of Lord Shri Ram. During that time, he had vowed that he would return here only after the construction of Ram temple. In 2024, he will perform the consecration of Lord Shri Ram in the Ram temple built in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The completion of the temple marks the end of centuries-long anticipation for devotees, realizing the dream of a grand temple at the revered Ram Janmabhoomi.

January 14 holds a unique significance for Prime Minister Modi, as precisely 32 years ago in 1992, during his Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he reached Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. On that day, he raised chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and participated in the worship of Lord Shri Ram, who was then housed in a tent. The emotional moment, captured by a journalist, saw Modi expressing his determination to return only after the construction of the temple.

The revisit of this historic moment on social media has sparked widespread interest, with the post highlighting how the integration of Kashmir with India was a post-independence endeavour by the Jana Sangh and the BJP, culminating in success under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

The post further stated, "After centuries of perseverance by countless Hindus, Bhagwaan Shri Ram has been reinstated to his Janmabhoomi at a grand temple - a journey that Narendra Modi was destined to see through to its rightful conclusion."

After three decades, Narendra Modi's unwavering resolution has come to fruition with the completion of the grand Ram temple on the Ram Janmabhoomi. From facilitating the construction to overseeing the entire process, PM Modi will officially inaugurate the Ram temple on January 22, fulfilling the pledge he made 32 years ago.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday began an 11-day special ritual ahead of the consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In an emotional message to the nation, PM Modi said that the feeling of "Ram Bhakti" is immersing the whole country in the run-up to the grand event. Calling the moment a "blessing of the almighty", he expressed that he is "overwhelmed with emotions".

Nearly 40 cameras will be installed by Doordarshan at various locations in Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex, for live coverage of the consecration ceremony which will be broadcast in cutting-edge 4K technology. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

