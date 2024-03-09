US Navy shoots down 15 Houthi UAVs in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

The Central Command (CENTCOM) and coalition forces successfully foiled a major incursion by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who launched a large-scale unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) assault in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Central Command (CENTCOM) and coalition forces have thwarted a significant incursion by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who launched a large-scale unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The incursion, which happened In the early hours between 4 am and 6:30 am (Sanaa time), posed a threat to merchant vessels, US Navy assets and coalition ships in the area.

Responding with decisive action, US Navy vessels and aircraft, in conjunction with multiple coalition navy ships and aircraft, engaged and neutralized a total of 15 OWA UAVs. The UAVs were identified as one-way attack (OWA) drones.

According to CENTCOM, these coordinated efforts were undertaken to uphold the principles of freedom of navigation and ensure the safety and security of international waters, safeguarding vital maritime routes against hostile actions.

More details are awaited