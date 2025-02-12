US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges

A man in US fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend over 30 times in front of their 2-year-old son, just a day after her restraining order against him expired. He is facing murder charges.
 

US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 8:09 PM IST

A man in US's Long Island is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times in front of their 2-year-old son, just a day after her restraining order against him expired.

Jose William Funes-Zabala, 43, from Roosevelt, reportedly attacked 29-year-old Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro-Alcantara in a fit of rage after discovering she had started dating someone new. The brutal assault took place on October 5, 2024, in the basement apartment of Alfaro-Alcantara’s Hempstead home.

Also Read: 'We conquered India, gave it back to you...' Indian-origin woman faces racist abuse on UK train; WATCH

"Enraged that his former girlfriend had begun dating, this defendant allegedly viciously stabbed Brenda Guadeloupe Alfaro Alcantara more than 30 times while their 2-year-old child disturbingly watched," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement, according to reports.

Family members, unable to contact Alfaro-Alcantara, arrived at her apartment and found the horrifying scene—their young son smeared with his mother's blood and left alone with her lifeless body.

Funes-Zabala had been under an order of protection, but it expired on October 4. The very next evening, under the pretense of visiting their son, he went to Alfaro-Alcantara's apartment around 6 p.m. An argument over her new relationship quickly spiraled into a gruesome knife attack.

Roughly an hour later, Funes-Zabala was seen leaving the apartment with blood on his face, abandoning his child alongside his dying mother. He was arrested the following day at Nassau University Medical Center, located just a few miles from the crime scene.

Funes-Zabala was arraigned on February 10, facing charges of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded without bail. His next court appearance is set for February 27. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Alfaro-Alcantara, who immigrated from El Salvador three years ago seeking a better life, was remembered by her family as a devoted mother. A GoFundMe campaign for her son has raised over $16,000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi heads to US after three-day "productive visit" to France, President Macron sees him off at airport dmn

PM Modi heads to US after "productive visit" to France, President Macron sees him off at airport (WATCH)

Two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded on space station to return early in March dmn

Two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded on space station to return early in March

France agrees to host 10 Indian startups in bilateral talks between PM Modi and Macron dmn

France agrees to host 10 Indian startups in bilateral talks between PM Modi and Macron

Trump threatens broad reciprocal tariffs, escalating global trade tensions ddr

Trump threatens broad reciprocal tariffs, escalating global trade tensions

"If Hamas doesn't return hostages": Israel PM Netanyahu warns to end ceasefire, resume military action dmn

"If Hamas doesn't return hostages": Israel PM Netanyahu warns to end ceasefire, resume military action

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube ddr

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon