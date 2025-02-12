US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges

A man in US fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend over 30 times in front of their 2-year-old son, just a day after her restraining order against him expired. He is facing murder charges.

A man in US's Long Island is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times in front of their 2-year-old son, just a day after her restraining order against him expired.

Jose William Funes-Zabala, 43, from Roosevelt, reportedly attacked 29-year-old Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro-Alcantara in a fit of rage after discovering she had started dating someone new. The brutal assault took place on October 5, 2024, in the basement apartment of Alfaro-Alcantara’s Hempstead home.

"Enraged that his former girlfriend had begun dating, this defendant allegedly viciously stabbed Brenda Guadeloupe Alfaro Alcantara more than 30 times while their 2-year-old child disturbingly watched," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement, according to reports.

Family members, unable to contact Alfaro-Alcantara, arrived at her apartment and found the horrifying scene—their young son smeared with his mother's blood and left alone with her lifeless body.

Funes-Zabala had been under an order of protection, but it expired on October 4. The very next evening, under the pretense of visiting their son, he went to Alfaro-Alcantara's apartment around 6 p.m. An argument over her new relationship quickly spiraled into a gruesome knife attack.

Roughly an hour later, Funes-Zabala was seen leaving the apartment with blood on his face, abandoning his child alongside his dying mother. He was arrested the following day at Nassau University Medical Center, located just a few miles from the crime scene.

Funes-Zabala was arraigned on February 10, facing charges of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded without bail. His next court appearance is set for February 27. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Alfaro-Alcantara, who immigrated from El Salvador three years ago seeking a better life, was remembered by her family as a devoted mother. A GoFundMe campaign for her son has raised over $16,000.

