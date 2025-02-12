'We conquered India, gave it back to you...' Indian-origin woman faces racist abuse on UK train; WATCH

A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman, Gabrielle Forsyth, was subjected to racial abuse by an allegedly intoxicated man while traveling on a train from London to Manchester.

A shocking case of racial abuse took place on a train traveling from London to Manchester, where a 26-year-old Indian-origin woman faced a hateful outburst from an allegedly intoxicated man. The incident occurred on Sunday as Gabrielle Forsyth was on her way home and engaged in a casual conversation with another passenger, mentioning her involvement with a charity that supports immigrants.

However, the situation escalated when a nearby man, who was drinking from a can, overheard the discussion and reacted aggressively, making threats and using abusive language, according to Metro.

A now-deleted video of the incident captured the man's racist and xenophobic rant, during which he yelled at Forsyth and bragged about England’s historical conquests. He also hurled offensive remarks at other passengers, referring to them as "immigrants."

"You're in England, you are claiming something. You would not be in England if you weren't claiming something. English people conquered the world and gave it back to you. We conquered India, we didn't want it, we gave it back to you," he said in the video.

He continued, "A lot of countries like that. Sorry about your f***ing sovereignty or whatever it is you are. Record me cause I'm recording you."

"I am not gonna hit you, I have a girl there that lives to get hit. She ain't getting hit right now," the man added.

Responding to the incident, Forsyth said, "He heard the word immigrant and his bodily response was that of anger and aggression. It was very jarring. I feel very strongly what he said was wrong. It was an insane situation. I videoed myself for protection. We were all visibly non-white."

"The amount of abuse I have received from this one video is insane. I have been called slurs I did not even know existed. Now it is much easier to be a troll on X. Violent rhetoric and hate speech can proliferate on this app. This is a part of my identity I am proud to have. I care very much about the proliferation of rights for people of colour in this country and I do think we are backsliding," she said.

"Being Indian, being the daughter of an immigrant, being in touch with my history and heritage is a blessing and a gift and I am grateful every day to have the ability to stand up for myself and people of colour. I back myself and us all to the hilt," she wrote on X.

Forsyth has filed a complaint with the British Transport Police (BTP) regarding the incident.

