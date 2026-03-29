A US man has claimed he sold his home for nearly $1 million—without hiring a real estate agent—by relying entirely on ChatGPT, according to a report by The New York Times.

A US man has claimed he sold his home for nearly $1 million—without hiring a real estate agent—by relying entirely on ChatGPT, according to a report by The New York Times. Robert Levine, a resident of Miami, turned to AI to manage every stage of the home-selling process—from pricing strategies and marketing to negotiations and documentation. Levine closed the deal in just five days.

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Determined to test whether AI could independently handle such a complex transaction, Levine used ChatGPT to craft listing details, generate marketing content, and even identify the optimal timing to put the property on the market. The strategy delivered immediate results—within three days of listing, the property attracted five offers.

Levine credited the AI tool with offering practical, value-boosting suggestions, including minor home upgrades. “We repainted a couple of rooms in the house because ChatGPT said that’s where you’re going to get the biggest return on investment,” Levine said.

The property was ultimately sold for $954,800—roughly $100,000 higher than estimates provided by local real estate agents—highlighting the potential of AI-driven decision-making in high-stakes transactions. Levine said the approach not only maximised his sale price but also helped him save significantly on agent commissions while boosting his confidence in pricing.

Levine acknowledged the limits of AI. He confirmed that he still relied on a lawyer to handle the final paperwork, underlining that while AI can streamline processes, it has yet to fully replace professional expertise.