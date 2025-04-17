In a striking case that highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, an American mother turned to ChatGPT after 17 doctors failed to diagnose her four-year-old son's mysterious illness.

Courtney, a mother grappling with her young son’s mysterious health issues, had spent years navigating a frustrating maze of hospital visits and medical consultations. Her 4-year-old son, Alex, began showing alarming symptoms following the COVID-19 pandemic — excruciating toothaches, delayed growth, and an inability to maintain balance. Despite consultations with numerous specialists and repeated visits to top-tier hospitals, no one could pinpoint the cause of his condition.

As Alex’s condition worsened, Courtney turned to ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot. Uploading her son’s symptoms along with his MRI reports, she asked the bot for insights. Within moments, ChatGPT suggested a possibility that had never come up before- Tethered Cord Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

This condition, typically involving tissue attachments that restrict the spinal cord’s movement, can be really difficult to diagnose — especially in young children. Following the AI's recommendation, Courtney joined a Facebook group for parents of children with similar symptoms, which further validated ChatGPT's suggestion.

She then approached a new neurosurgeon, who confirmed the diagnosis with further tests. Alex later underwent spinal surgery and is now recovering well.

What 17 doctors couldn’t figure out over years, ChatGPT uncovered in minutes, emphasising the growing role of artificial intelligence in healthcare