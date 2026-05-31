Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos are on a private visit to India. They visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, which Tiffany called 'stunning', and also toured the Akshardham Temple in Delhi, describing the experience as 'incredible'.

Tiffany Trump shared a picture with her husband Michael Boulos, from her trip to the Taj Mahal, calling the monument "stunning". In a post on X she said, "The stunning Taj Mahal". https://x.com/TiffanyATrump/status/2060923158346232276?s=20

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US President's daughter Tiffany Trump and his son-in-law, Michael Boulos, spent Saturday afternoon at the Taj Mahal in Agra, exploring the rich history and architectural magnificence of the 17th-century monument. The duo, who are on a private visit to India, seemed to be having a great time exploring the nation's iconic landmarks.

Tiffany and Michael were spotted taking multiple pictures at the Taj Mahal. Like countless visitors who flock to the monument and strike memorable poses against its breathtaking backdrop, Tiffany and Michael also embraced the romantic charm of the Taj Mahal. From sharing smiles to holding each other's hands, Tiffany and Michael made the most of their visit, capturing cherished memories at one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Visit to Akshardham Temple

Earlier, on Friday, Tiffany and Michael Boulos visited Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple. In a post on X, Tiffany Trump described the experience at Akshardham Temple as "incredible". Her husband, Michael Boulos, accompanied her during the trip, which also included their friends.

In a post on X, Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi confirmed the visit and said, "A beautiful day of exploring culture and heritage," and added, "It was an honor to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi," underscoring the temple's role in welcoming the visiting group.

Who are Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos?

Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of US President Donald Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples. According to People.com, she has four half-siblings --Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Barron Trump --from her father's other marriages. She earned a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Centre in 2020.

Michael Boulos, an American-Lebanese businessman, is married to Tiffany Trump. The couple wed on November 12, 2022. (ANI)