Donald Trump sparked a fresh debate by posting an AI-generated graphic of a basketball 'face-off' with NY Governor Kathy Hochul on Truth Social, part of a series of synthetic media posts that have drawn widespread scrutiny.

US President Donald Trump has ignited fresh debate online after circulating an artificial intelligence-generated graphic depicting himself alongside New York Governor Kathy Hochul in a basketball-oriented environment. The digital creation, uploaded to Truth Social, seemed to position both politicians within a heavily stylised athletic feud, intended to represent a symbolic "face-off" instead of a genuine match. The computer-generated visual rapidly gained traction across various digital networks, prompting widespread scrutiny from online observers regarding its tone and underlying message. A multitude of commentators characterised the decision by a head of state to disseminate such material as highly unconventional.

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Accompanying the composite photograph, Trump stated: "PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP vs. Kathy Hochul, New York's failed Governor who, if people are smart, will vote for Bruce Blakeman -- He will MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN! President DJT."

Pattern of Sharing Synthetic Media

This latest row expands upon a sequence of synthetically manufactured graphics that Trump has recently published on the internet. Within the past week, Trump uploaded a digital illustration showing him positioned next to a rhinoceros while grasping a firearm. Previously, he also distributed a manipulated picture showing former President Joe Biden seemingly resting his head on an Oval Office desk as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton looked on from behind. These posts form part of an ongoing wave of synthetic media shared by the president.

Months earlier, the US president faced intense criticism for sharing AI-designed depictions of himself dressed in vestments reminiscent of a pope, coming amid a fresh wave of public discourse centred on the Vatican and Catholic leadership. Furthermore, in April, Trump distributed a computer-generated picture that seemed to characterise him as a divine figure administering care to an ailing individual. Trump subsequently removed the upload and later asserted that the graphic was meant to portray him in the role of a physician rather than a spiritual icon. (ANI)