Reporter Jamie White brutally killed in Texas; his last post was about Elon Musk's 'violent liberals' claim

InfoWars reporter Jamie White was murdered in Texas near his house. His death has sparked political blame, with Alex Jones condemning liberal policies and rising crime in Austin. Investigation ongoing.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

Texas authorities are investigating the murder of InfoWars reporter Jamie White, who was killed on Sunday night near his home in South Austin. His death, the city’s eighth homicide of the year, has fueled concerns over rising crime and sparked political blame.

White, a longtime journalist for InfoWars, had recently reshared a post from Elon Musk on X about “violent liberals.” His killing has drawn sharp reactions from InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who blamed liberal policies and billionaire George Soros for what he called a growing climate of lawlessness.

Austin Police Department officers responded to a call around midnight in the 2300 block of Douglas Street, where they found White with severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital but did not survive. Authorities have not released details of the attack, and no suspects have been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.

Jones confirmed White’s death in an emotional broadcast, calling him InfoWars’ best writer and a close friend. He accused Austin District Attorney Jose Garza and left-wing policies of enabling crime.

"I lay all of this squarely at the feet of Soros and the crime syndicate of the Democratic Party," Jones said, alleging that defunding the police and lenient crime policies contributed to White’s murder. "George Soros. Alexander Soros, you murdered Jamie White. These are sick, degenerate, evil people that know what they're doing."

InfoWars also released a statement condemning the killing, vowing that “Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain” and pledging to seek justice.

Austin has faced rising crime in recent years, with police shortages straining law enforcement efforts. In 2023, the Austin Police Department advised residents to call 311 instead of 911 for non-life-threatening emergencies due to staffing issues.

Residents in Montopolis, another Austin neighborhood, raised alarms last year about increasing violence, with one local describing hearing “eight, nine, ten shots” in a single night. "I don't want to be shot sleeping in my bed," the resident said.

White’s murder has intensified debate over crime and law enforcement in the city, with InfoWars vowing to continue his work and demanding swift justice.
 

