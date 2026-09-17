The US House passed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill to support Ukraine, targeting Moscow's officials and financial sectors. The measure, which now goes to President Trump, aims to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): The US House of Representatives has passed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill targeting Moscow's officials, financial institutions and economic sectors, with lawmakers hailing the legislation as a step towards supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war, which is in its fifth year running. The measure, passed by a vote of 262 to 159 on Wednesday, now advances to US President Donald Trump for enactment.

Details of the Sanctions Act

Named after late Republican congressman and a Trump ally Lindsey O Graham, the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026" was developed after more than a year of negotiations and represents one of the most significant US legislative efforts in support of Ukraine since Trump returned to the White House.

Democratic Leader on Renewed Commitment

US Congressman Steny Hoyer, who is a Democrat, described the passage as a reaffirmation of Washington's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "This is a good day for freedom, democracy, and for a country that has been beleaguered by a savage nation who, contrary to their agreement, got nuclear material, all of it, in return for the promise to honour the sovereignty, geography, and democracy of Ukraine," Hoyer said during a press conference following their passing of the bill.

Hoyer further stated that the legislation represented a renewed commitment by Congress to Ukraine while linking the current conflict to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. "Today we took a step to redeem our pledge to Ukraine to support their sovereignty, democracy, and geography. The mother of this war was the tepid response in 2014 to the stealing of Crimea. Today was a statement by the Congress of the United States, in a bipartisan way, that this should not stand and that the voice of America, spoken through the Congress of the United States, is to tell Russia and Putin, 'No more. No more standing by and rationalising your behaviour. No more allowing Ukrainians to be killed every night. No more the theft of eastern Ukraine and of Crimea. No more savage invasion of sovereign countries inconsistent with every international treaty that we know of'," he added.

Republican Leader on Bipartisan Impact

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, meanwhile, highlighted the bipartisan support behind the legislation and its potential impact on Moscow's war effort. "I'm proud to announce that the bill passed by a vote of 262 to 159," McCaul said. "This bill will cripple Russia's war machine and finally bring Putin to the negotiating table. It will ensure America's adversaries, not only Russia but also China and Iran, suffer for their coordinated campaign of aggression," he added.

McCaul also pointed to comments by Graham regarding the prospects for ending the conflict. "During his last press conference, Lindsey said, 'I've never been more optimistic than I am today that we have the formula to end this war.' I couldn't agree more," McCaul said.

Key Provisions and Tariff Authority

The legislation expands sanctions targeting Russian officials, financial institutions and banking authorities, while also targeting vessels forming part of what the US describes as Russia's "shadow fleet", which has been used to maintain energy shipments despite existing Western restrictions.

A key provision would give the President authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the five largest importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas. The measure includes an exemption for countries importing less than 15 per cent of Russian natural gas exports that have taken substantial steps to reduce those purchases.

The legislation also creates a statutory pathway for Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from India if specified conditions concerning Russian energy purchases are met. However, the bill does not itself impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods; rather, it would provide the executive branch with authority to impose such tariffs under defined conditions.

India and China are among the major buyers of Russian crude, making their continued energy trade with Moscow a significant focus of the legislation's tariff provisions. Supporters of the bill have argued that access to the US market can be used as leverage against countries whose purchases of Russian energy contribute to Moscow's revenues.

The legislation also incorporates Trump's demand for a five-year extension of existing sanctions on Iran, a provision that was important in securing the President's backing for the package.

The Senate had previously approved the legislation by an 86-11 vote on August 7, but its progress in the House slowed amid disagreements over provisions concerning tariffs and their potential implications for US trade policy. With House passage now secured, the bill moves to Trump for his signature. If enacted, it would provide the administration with expanded sanctions and tariff authorities aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and countries continuing significant trade in Russian energy. (ANI)