US forces sank a floating refueling station in the Eastern Pacific linked to the Los Choneros narco-terrorist group. The operation, led by Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere, is part of a larger effort with partners to curb drug trafficking.

US Sinks Narco-Terrorist Refueling Vessel

US forces on Wednesday (local time) interdicted and sank a floating refuelling station that the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said was supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific.

In a post on X, SOUTHCOM said the operation was conducted under the direction of Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM), adding that “intelligence confirmed the vessel's involvement with the Los Choneros violent narco-terrorist organization.” On Sept. 16, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) forces successfully interdicted a floating refueling station supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific. Intelligence confirmed the vessel's… pic.twitter.com/qL9ia7Ccyc — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 17, 2026

SOUTHCOM said individuals removed from the vessel were transferred to Ecuadorian authorities. “After clearing the vessel and disembarking the crew, U.S. forces sank it,” the command said.

The US Southern Command further said that JTF-WHEM “continues to conduct precise and professional operations to dismantle the logistical networks fueling narco-trafficking in the Western Hemisphere.”

SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan said the operation was conducted alongside Ecuadorian partners as part of efforts to target narco-trafficking networks. “Alongside our Ecuadorian partners, we are relentlessly pursuing narco-terrorists who prey on our citizens, undermine hemispheric security, and leave death and suffering in their wake. This deliberate, lawful, and precise operation saves lives and makes our citizens--from Ecuador to the United States--safer,” Donovan added.

JTF-WHEM Established to Counter Regional Threats

The operation comes after SOUTHCOM established Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere earlier in August as a purpose-built joint task force to synchronise US military operations with allies and partners, counter threats, strengthen regional security and respond rapidly to crises across the Western Hemisphere.

According to the official SOUTHCOM press release issued at the time, JTF-WHEM provides unified command and control at the tactical and operational levels and integrates military capabilities with the 18 partner nations of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C).

SOUTHCOM said the task force was established to increase operational effectiveness against threats that undermine regional security and impact the United States and partner nations, while also strengthening its ability to respond quickly to contingencies and humanitarian crises throughout the region. “Malign actors threaten national security, destabilize the region and exploit vulnerable populations,” the command said in the August release.

Donovan said the new task force would strengthen cooperation with US allies and partners. “JTF-WHEM strengthens our ability to work alongside trusted allies and partners, synchronize military capabilities and apply sustained pressure against the networks that threaten our collective security,” Donovan said. “Together, we are increasing security across the hemisphere and protecting our homeland,” he added.

US Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin Jarrard was selected to command JTF-WHEM. SOUTHCOM said Jarrard most recently led US military support to US Department of State-led disaster relief operations following the June 2026 earthquakes in Venezuela.

As SOUTHCOM’s operational headquarters for executing missions across the region, JTF-WHEM integrates intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, operational planning and multinational coordination, the command said.

In coordination with A3C partners, the task force is also intended to strengthen intelligence sharing, expand combined training, enhance interoperability, support maritime interdiction efforts, build partner capacity and remain prepared to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster response when called upon.

“Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere is SOUTHCOM’s action arm for confronting threats across the hemisphere,” Donovan said. “Purpose-built and task-organized, this headquarters brings together tailored military capabilities and trusted partnerships to increase total systemic friction, operational tempo, impose sustained pressure on criminal organizations and strengthen the security of the United States and our partners,” he added.

“Together with the 18 nations of A3C, we are changing the way we confront these threats,” Donovan said.

The activation of JTF-WHEM, SOUTHCOM said, reinforces its commitment to a whole-of-government and multinational approach to defending the homeland, strengthening regional partnerships and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Western Hemisphere. (ANI)