Canadian vlogger David Freyheit captured viral underwater footage of an alligator in the Florida Everglades using his smartphone and a fishing line. The video reveals the massive, hidden size of the submerged reptile, shocking social media users.

Canadian vlogger David Freyheit apparently revealed just how much of an alligator can remain hidden underwater when he lowered his phone beneath the surface to capture footage of one in Florida.

In a video that went viral on social media, David was seen dropping the phone into the water with the help of a fishing line, capturing a chilling perspective that changed how viewers saw the seemingly calm reptile waiting just below the surface. Since an alligator could remain almost completely submerged, only its eyes and snout were visible above the water.

David Freyheit’s attempt to show an alligator’s submerged bulk reveals an eerie side of the reptile that is hard to notice from above the water, given the animal’s ability to stay almost entirely hidden beneath the surface.

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How Did David Freyheit Manage to Get Underwater Footage?

Canadian vlogger reportedly travelled to the Florida Everglades, where he spotted a resting gator near the bank and ingeniously rigged his smartphone to a fishing line, carefully lowering it beneath the waterline to record the massive predator hovering just out of sight.

In a viral video, Freyheit’s phone managed to capture the reptile’s enormous body lurking beneath the surface, revealing how little of the predator is visible from above the water. The alligator’s eyes and snout provide the only clues to its presence, while the rest of its powerful, heavy frame remains completely concealed in the murky depths.

Since the gator is known for spending much of its time partially submerged, the footage offered viewers a rare glimpse of how effectively it can remain concealed underwater.

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The glimpse of the alligator’s entire body beneath the water showed just how much of the massive reptile remains hidden from view. David Freyheit, who is former Canadian litigator turned vlogger, used the footage to highlight how much of an alligator can remain hidden beneath the water.

The size of the alligator is often drastically underestimated by onlookers who only see the small portion floating at the surface, making this visual proof a powerful reminder of why caution is essential around natural habitats.

Viewers Stunned by Alligator’s Massive Underwater Size

The viral video of an alligator’s massive underwater size captured by David Freyheit has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing shock and disbelief over how much of the reptile remains hidden beneath the water.

Taking to their X handles, many users shared their reactions to the terrifying underwater footage, with some describing the alligator as a ‘killing machine' and comparing its massive appearance to Godzilla, while others admitted that the footage was terrifying and described the clip as ‘nightmare fuel.’

However, a few users had a different take, arguing that the footage did not actually show the alligator displaying any aggressive behaviour and that viewers were overreacting to its appearance underwater.

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The size of an alligator is reportedly often underestimated, as adult males can reach 13–15 feet in length, while females can grow to around 10 feet, according to the National Park Service.

However, the massive reptiles can remain almost completely submerged, making it difficult for people above the water to judge their actual size.

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