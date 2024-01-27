Karunya KR-638 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Jan 27).

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-638 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Jan 27) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 638:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

KD 208488

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KA 846825

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KA 208488

KB 208488

KC 208488

KE 208488

KF 208488

KG 208488

KH 208488

KJ 208488

KK 208488

KL 208488

KM 208488

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KA 646003

KB 125414

KC 741906

KD 226013

KE 129980

KF 124607

KG 304452

KH 733333

KJ 494108

KK 802045

KL 137538

KM 280040

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0190 1005 1641 2006 3494 4904 5070 5830 5851 5917 6248 6251 6330 6638 7284 8671 9176 9209

5th Prize: Rs 2000

0576 0661 0844 5263 6824 7914 8033 8312 8338 9152

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0157 0545 1783 2329 2769 2870 2944 4611 5221 5567 6446 7129 9088 9145

7th Prize: Rs 500

0001 0006 0179 0316 0504 0623 0786 0949 0975 1083 1339 1362 1415 1640 1728 1801 2053 2112 2134 2209 2220 2224 2273 2413 2494 2712 2739 2829 2905 2955 3145 3252 3315 3327 3652 3711 3910 3980 4120 4145 4426 4475 4663 4895 4989 5236 5294 5691 6022 6030 6391 6453 6464 6844 6927 6974 6992 7161 7206 7231 7528 7532 7549 7584 7626 7750 7895 8006 8182 8478 8487 8768 8773 8883 9114 9204 9339 9422 9513 9626

8th Prize: Rs 100

0057 0100 0127 0159 0286 0289 0384 0432 0497 0681 0819 1223 1294 1449 1612 1668 1678 2028 2169 2182 2238 2252 2304 2345 2415 2459 2474 2666 2698 2704 2727 2763 2880 2918 2958 2965 2987 3029 3082 3187 3282 3300 3497 3558 3648 3823 3865 3891 4151 4385 4404 4494 4636 4748 4808 4879 4907 5072 5153 5356 5655 5689 5762 5795 5947 5969 6039 6042 6097 6103 6113 6136 6145 6261 6273 6385 6508 6519 6588 6652 6714 6739 6776 6860 7039 7200 7260 7417 7423 7442 7446 7594 7719 7744 7779 7884 7890 7910 7920 8005 8063 8127 8236 8387 8417 8436 8509 8595 8608 8727 8800 8866 8869 8928 8943 9039 9149 9185 9306 9430 9448 9664 9756 9813

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.