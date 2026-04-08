Hours after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, US General Dan Caine called it a 'pause,' stating American forces are ready to resume combat. Trump's deal followed a 10-point proposal from Iran and talks with Pakistani leaders.

US Forces Remain Ready for Combat

Hours after Trump announced a double-sided ceasefire in the West Asia conflict with Iran for two weeks, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, on Wednesday stated that the American forces remain prepared to "resume combat operations" in the Islamic Republic if ordered, highlighting the temporary nature of the truce.

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During a press briefing at the Pentagon alongside US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, General Caine stated that the ceasefire was just a "pause", noting that the joint forces are ready to resume combat operations with "the same speed and precision" as showcased during US operations against Iran since February 28.

"Let us be clear. A ceasefire is a pause, and the joint force remains ready if ordered or called upon to resume combat operations with the same speed and precision as we've demonstrated over the last 38 days. And we hope that that is not the case," Caine said.

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

General Caine also paid tribute to the US personnel who have lost their lives so far in the operation, noting the 13 service members of the joint forces who lost their lives during the conflict. "I want to start this morning by honouring the 13 members of our American joint force who were killed in action thus far during this operation; their sacrifice and that of their families is deeply important to us, and we are grateful," he added.

Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and stating that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives. "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised.

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution," he added. (ANI)