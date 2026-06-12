Jain leader Acharya Lokesh was honoured by Mayor Laura Pfrommer of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, with a civic proclamation for his 'We Support Peace' campaign, recognizing his efforts to promote global peace and interfaith harmony.

A peace campaign led by Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh received official recognition in the United States after the Mayor of Egg Harbor Township in New Jersey honoured him for his efforts to promote global peace and interfaith harmony.

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At a ceremony held at the City Council Hall in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, Mayor Laura Pfrommer presented a civic proclamation to Acharya Lokesh, founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and the World Peace Center, New Delhi. The proclamation recognised Acharya Lokesh's work through the "We Support Peace" campaign, an initiative aimed at encouraging dialogue, non-violence and peaceful coexistence across communities and nations.

Acharya Lokesh on Global Peace and Non-Violence

Speaking at the event, Mayor Pfrommer said the campaign had now reached the United States and was inspiring people to contribute towards the vision of a world free from war. She also described Acharya Lokesh as someone committed to promoting peace, harmony and universal brotherhood. Basant Gupta, a member of the Atlantic County Cultural and Heritage Board, was also present during the ceremony.

According to a press release, Acharya Lokesh, while speaking at the event, invoked the Sanskrit principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, "The World is One Family," a phrase from ancient Indian scripture that has become shorthand for the country's pluralist self-image on the global stage. He framed his mission not as the work of one monk, but as an expression of a civilization's long moral inheritance.

"War and violence can never solve any problem," he said. "Violence only breeds further violence, while wars bring immense suffering and are a curse for humanity." He enumerated the downstream consequences of conflict, inflation, unemployment, pandemics, and humanitarian crises , and argued that their effects ripple across generations long after the guns fall silent.

'We Support Peace' Campaign

The "We Support Peace" campaign, which Acharya Lokesh launched and has carried across continents, operates through the logic of moral persuasion rather than political pressure. It seeks to unite people across countries, cultures, and faith traditions under a single, austere message: that lasting development, economic, social, spiritual, is impossible without peace.

At the close of the ceremony in New Jersey, Acharya Lokesh called upon citizens everywhere to make peace "a global priority." He offered a blessing for the well-being of all, praying for peace, happiness, and prosperity for humanity -- words that, in the council chambers of a small American township, briefly made the distance between Rajasthan and the Jersey Shore feel very short.

Acharya Lokesh is the Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and the World Peace Center, New Delhi. Mayor Laura Pfrommer leads Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County, New Jersey.